Photos: First Look at DOM JUAN at The Vaults

'Dom Juan' by Molière is a light, dangerous, charming and addictive cocktail, that follows the last day of the legendary playboy's life set against a backdrop of a decaying Venice Carnival.

Check out photos below!



Charming, egocentric, philanderer, recently wed, Dom Juan is about to commit another adultery against his new wife and sets out in pursuit of his next amorous conquest accompanied by his servant, Sganarelle. Don Juan is remorseless, unrepentant and has a voracious libido. Sganarelle is clever, pious but ambitious and challenges his master's libertine views as the pair engage in a deep and yet hilarious philosophical debate.



This production is a feast for the senses where theatre, comedy, lust, music, luxury, masks and the labyrinth of dreams and desires all mingle and mix deliciously.



Staged in The Vaults near Waterloo Station to celebrate the 400th anniversary of Molière's birth, 'Dom Juan' is a revival of a critically acclaimed 2018 production at Hoxton Hall.



It will be staged alternately in English and French.



Cast: Alexis Danan, Fanny Dulin, David Furlong, Dimitri Jeannest, Signe Preston and Nathan Ricard



Creative team:

Directed by Anastasia Revi

Set Design Maira Vazeou

Costume Design Valentina Sanna (Offie nominated for the 2018 production)

Co-produced by Theatre Lab Company and Exchange Theatre



The legendary playboy's notorious exploits have captured the imaginations of playwrights, poets and composers for stage, opera and screen. Lord Byron, Mozart ('Don Giovanni'), Patrick Marber ('Don Juan in Soho') and Johnny Depp ('Don Juan de Marcos') amongst others have all been inspired by the tale.

Box office: www.thevaults.london/dom-juan