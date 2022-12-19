Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at the Malthouse Theatre

Festive family entertainment is back at the Malthouse Theatre in Canterbury this Christmas with the Fairy Godmother of all pantomimes, 'Cinderella', following last year's record-breaking inaugural production of 'Beauty and the Beast', with performances now running until Monday 2 January 2023. Check out all new photos below!

Malthouse favourite Tim Edwards (The Book of Mormon) returns to Canterbury this year to play Cinderella's best friend, Buttons, the production also stars Alice Audrey-O'Hanlon (Mamma Mia!) as Cinderella, Tatenda Madamombe (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Prince Charming, Harry F Brown (The Band) as Dandini, Natasha Hoeberigs (Wicked) as the Fairy Godmother, Joseph Gardner Hodges (Cinderella) as Fanny Hardup, and Dudley Rogers (Titanic) as Annie Hardup, accompanied by an ensemble including Madeleine Doody, Aenea Goult, Katie Larbey, Isabelle McGee and Aisha Clayson.

Boasting stunning sets and costumes, side splitting comedy, catchy songs and dazzling special effects, the production reunites the creative team behind last years production with direction and choreography by Jay Gardner Hodges, lighting design by Seb Blaber and sound design by Phil Wilson.

Cinderella plays at the Malthouse Theatre Canterbury until Monday 2 January 2023 with tickets on sale now from the online box office at www.malthousetheatre.co.uk.



