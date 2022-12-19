Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at the Malthouse Theatre
Cinderella plays at the Malthouse Theatre Canterbury until Monday 2 January 2023.
Festive family entertainment is back at the Malthouse Theatre in Canterbury this Christmas with the Fairy Godmother of all pantomimes, 'Cinderella', following last year's record-breaking inaugural production of 'Beauty and the Beast', with performances now running until Monday 2 January 2023. Check out all new photos below!
Malthouse favourite Tim Edwards (The Book of Mormon) returns to Canterbury this year to play Cinderella's best friend, Buttons, the production also stars Alice Audrey-O'Hanlon (Mamma Mia!) as Cinderella, Tatenda Madamombe (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Prince Charming, Harry F Brown (The Band) as Dandini, Natasha Hoeberigs (Wicked) as the Fairy Godmother, Joseph Gardner Hodges (Cinderella) as Fanny Hardup, and Dudley Rogers (Titanic) as Annie Hardup, accompanied by an ensemble including Madeleine Doody, Aenea Goult, Katie Larbey, Isabelle McGee and Aisha Clayson.
Boasting stunning sets and costumes, side splitting comedy, catchy songs and dazzling special effects, the production reunites the creative team behind last years production with direction and choreography by Jay Gardner Hodges, lighting design by Seb Blaber and sound design by Phil Wilson.
Cinderella plays at the Malthouse Theatre Canterbury until Monday 2 January 2023 with tickets on sale now from the online box office at www.malthousetheatre.co.uk.
Cinderella
Cinderella
Cinderella
Cinderella
Cinderella
More Hot Stories For You
December 18, 2022
STOPTIME: Live in the Moment Podcast host Lisa Hopkins spoke to actress Anna Tierney just before the critically acclaimed 'Three Pines' series aired on Prime Video.
THE BECOMING to Open Ballet Lorent's 30th Anniversary Season in January
December 16, 2022
The first creative work to mark Newcastle dance company Ballet Lorent's 30th anniversary year, The Becoming is about the unparalleled powers of performance and fashion to transform oneself. It will be presented 18-19 January 2023 7.30pm.
Milton Keynes Theatre Announces Spring 2023 Season Featuring THE BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL & More
December 16, 2022
As 2022 draws to a close with sensational panto Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Milton Keynes Theatre has announced a sensational Spring season jam-packed with glittering musicals, thrilling dramas and unmissable comedy.
Small Truth Theatre Return With A New Audio Theatre Collection, OUR VOICES
December 16, 2022
Following on from their award winning DIGITAL CARAVAN THEATRE series, SMALL TRUTH THEATRE is back with a new collections of audio plays called OUR VOICES.
Rose Ayling-Ellis Announced as Patron of Deafinitely Youth Theatre
December 16, 2022
Now in its 20th year, Deafinitely Theatre, led by Artistic Director Paula Garfield, today announces Rose Ayling-Ellis as patron of Deafinitely Youth Theatre, where she started her acting journey in 2012, before moving up to Deafinitely Theatre's HUB development programme to further develop her training.