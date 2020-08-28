Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Told by an Idiot's GET HAPPY at Greenwich+Docklands International Festival

Greenwich+Docklands International Festival takes place August 29 and 30.

Told by an Idiot are bringing their international hit family show Get Happy to outdoor audiences at the Greenwich+Docklands International Festival, part of On Your Doorstep Programme.

Caught on camera rehearsing on the basketball court, one of the outdoor locations for the show, the four idiots Sara Alexander, Stephen Harper, Jerone Marsh-Reid and Sophie Mercell are ready to unleash some fun, mischief and joy to real life audiences this bank holiday weekend (and 12th September!).

Check out the rehearsal photos below!

A highly visual and delightfully random sketch show for young children to share with their friends and families, it is a perfect antidote to lockdown. Revelling in mischief and silliness, Get Happy features (socially distanced) physical comedy, live music, acrobatics, hip hop and audience interaction asking everyone to leave their worries behind and celebrate the imagination and resilience of the youngest members of our communities.

Greenwich+Docklands International Festival

29 August, 1pm and 3:30pm: On Your Doorstep at Woolwich Common Estate, Woolwich Common Basketball Court, Woolwich, London SE18 4HB

30 August, 1pm and 3:30pm: On Your Doorstep at Thamesmead, The Moorings Estate

12 September, 1pm and 4pm: On Your Doorstep at Eltham, Well Hall Pleasance, Eltham, Well Hall Road, London SE9 6SN

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You