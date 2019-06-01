Photo Flash: First Look at San Francisco Ballet's Programme B

San Francisco Ballet returns to the UK for the first time since 2012 with a programme brimfull of new works, something audiences have come to expect of one of the world's most acclaimed and abundantly creative companies. For this return visit to Sadler's Wells in Spring 2019 artistic director Helgi Tomasson showcases his dancers in diverse guises in a London season comprising four separate programmes that feature 10 dance works, all UK premieres and all specially commissioned for SF Ballet.

The programme included:

The Infinite Ocean is the second work for SF Ballet by Edwaard Liang, a former dancer with New York City Ballet and Nederlands Dans Theater and artistic director at BalletMet since 2013. This is a ballet dealing with spirituality, life and death that is set to 'minimalist music with this baroque feel' commissioned from English composer Oliver Davis.

Snowblind is British dance maker Cathy Marston's choreographic debut with SF Ballet. Inspired by Edith Wharton's tragic story of adultery, Ethan Frome, it reveals Marston at the pinnacle of her acute narrative powers and distinctive style.

Björk Ballet is the second work for SF Ballet by Arthur Pita described as 'surprising, mysterious and a ridiculous amount of fun'*. Pita delves into the mischief and magic of this Icelandic icon's music in a 'cacophony of glamour, craziness and fairytale'*.

Photo Credit: Roy Tan





