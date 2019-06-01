Photo Flash: First Look at San Francisco Ballet's Programme B

Jun. 1, 2019  

San Francisco Ballet returns to the UK for the first time since 2012 with a programme brimfull of new works, something audiences have come to expect of one of the world's most acclaimed and abundantly creative companies. For this return visit to Sadler's Wells in Spring 2019 artistic director Helgi Tomasson showcases his dancers in diverse guises in a London season comprising four separate programmes that feature 10 dance works, all UK premieres and all specially commissioned for SF Ballet.

The programme included:

The Infinite Ocean is the second work for SF Ballet by Edwaard Liang, a former dancer with New York City Ballet and Nederlands Dans Theater and artistic director at BalletMet since 2013. This is a ballet dealing with spirituality, life and death that is set to 'minimalist music with this baroque feel' commissioned from English composer Oliver Davis.

Snowblind is British dance maker Cathy Marston's choreographic debut with SF Ballet. Inspired by Edith Wharton's tragic story of adultery, Ethan Frome, it reveals Marston at the pinnacle of her acute narrative powers and distinctive style.

Björk Ballet is the second work for SF Ballet by Arthur Pita described as 'surprising, mysterious and a ridiculous amount of fun'*. Pita delves into the mischief and magic of this Icelandic icon's music in a 'cacophony of glamour, craziness and fairytale'*.

Photo Credit: Roy Tan

Photo Flash: First Look at San Francisco Ballet's Programme B

Photo Flash: First Look at San Francisco Ballet's Programme B

Photo Flash: First Look at San Francisco Ballet's Programme B

Photo Flash: First Look at San Francisco Ballet's Programme B

Photo Flash: First Look at San Francisco Ballet's Programme B

Photo Flash: First Look at San Francisco Ballet's Programme B

Photo Flash: First Look at San Francisco Ballet's Programme B

Photo Flash: First Look at San Francisco Ballet's Programme B

Photo Flash: First Look at San Francisco Ballet's Programme B



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Want The Moon Theatre Presents SHADOWS
  • Photo Flash: First Look at San Francisco Ballet's Programme B
  • ROCKY HORROR SHOW Cast Announced For Storyhouse
  • New Play Written In Protest Against Borders Coming To Tristan Bates Theatre As Part Of The Camden Fringe
  • SONG BIRD Comes to Underbelly Festival Southbank
  • Derby Celebrates Its Youth In A Major City Centre Event

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup