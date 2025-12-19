Jess Robinson Will Embark on 2026 UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following a run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, multi-award-winning, pitch-perfect impressionist Jess Robinson will kick off UK tour of her comedy-cabaret show: Elton Reimagined.

Channelling a variety of legendary female artists, from pop royalty such as Britney Spears and Shakira, stars of the silver screen, including Judy Garland and Julie Andrews, to opera greats such as Katherine Jenkins, Jess transforms Elton's classics into something simultaneously familiar, surprising, and spectacular. Combining heartfelt musicality with playful humour and a touch of theatrical magic, Jess delivers a show that is more than just a tribute – it is a celebration of Elton John's music reimagined through the voices of iconic women. Experience Elton's timeless hits like you've never heard them before.

Jess said “I've always loved Elton John's music. As a songwriter, his catalogue is unmatched, and his songs are timeless. I'm proud that my shows have always appealed to a wide range of people; not only plenty of women on hen nights and the LGBTQ+ community, but people of all ages, and I think Elton's music truly represents that - he's still totally current, collaborating with artists like Dua Lipa and Britney Spears, introducing his music to new generations, while still being a legend for those who've been listening to him for years.”

Jess Robinson has created the show in collaboration with Musical Director Matthew Floyd Jones (Frisky & Mannish, Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!)

Jess Robinson is a multi-award-winning comedy impressionist and classically-trained singer who has dazzled audiences across stage, screen, airwaves, and a wide array of corporate events. Recognized as the UK's pre-eminent female impressionist, Jess starred as the lead voice artist in the latest series of Spitting Image, a regular on Channel 4's The Last Leg, and a key cast member of Dead Ringers. Her podcast, Stars In Your Ears with Jess Robinson, earned the title of Best Entertainment Podcast at the British Podcast Awards in 2021.

On stage, Jess has performed across the UK to sell-out crowds at iconic venues such as The London Palladium, The Royal Albert Hall, The Hammersmith Apollo, and even in Las Vegas. Her diverse career has seen her playing the title role in Jim Cartwright's The Rise and Fall of Little Voice and guesting on tours from The Guilty Feminist to Leigh Francis. Jess shot to national fame in 2017 as a semi-finalist on Britain's Got Talent. Her audition became a viral sensation, amassing millions of views online and cementing her place as a household name in comedy and impressions. Her impressive TV credits range from Horrible Histories (CBBC) and The Impressions Show (BBC One) to The Week That Wasn't (Sky One), Don't Hate The Playaz (ITV), The Imitation Game (ITV) and Grace (ITV) As a sought-after voice artist, Jess has brought characters to life for Aardman animations, Sky, BBC, DreamWorks, Netflix, Disney Channel, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, and more.

Tour Dates

Friday, 8th May (8pm) - Norden Farm, Maidenhead

Sunday, 10th May (7:30pm) - Chorley Theatre

Thursday, 28th May (8pm) - Wales Millennium Centre, Cabaret room

Wednesday, 3rd June (6:30pm) - Crazy Coqs, London

Friday, 12th June (7:30pm) - Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Saturday, 13th June (7:30pm) - Chipping Norton Theatre

Friday, 19th June (7:30pm) - The Old Market, Hove