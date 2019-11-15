Photo Flash: First Look at Gate Theatre's LAND WITHOUT DREAMS

A woman walks on to the stage. She says she is from the future. She says that we have stopped dreaming. She says we can change everything. She says that she can help end all our dystopian nightmares.

But we know plays don't change the world. Right?

Directed by Lise Lauenblad in London, with originating director and writer Tue Biering, and performed by Temi Wilkey (The High Table and co-founder of PECS - The Drag King Collective), Land Without Dreams is a hopeful, funny and courageous new show which challenges us to think about ourselves, our possibilities- and especially our future.

Fix&Foxy is a multi-award-winning experimental theatre company based in Copenhagen which develops performances and works collectively with artists of all genres, and people of many backgrounds, to deliver original experiences in and outside of conventional performing arts spaces.

Lead by Tue Biering and Jeppe Kristensen, who innovate with pop culture, blockbusters, media and to make playful and poetic theatre that deals with modern societal taboos. Recent work includes a reimagining of the cult TV series Twin Peaks performed in eight cars around the remote Odsherred peninsula of Denmark; and Pretty Woman, a staged version of the Hollywood movie, starring real life prostitutes. The company last performed in London as part of Theatre of Europe with a radical version of Ibsen's A Doll's House staged in different people's homes around London.

Photo Credit: Cameron Slater



