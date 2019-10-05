Photo Flash: First Look at Dance Consortium's GISELLE

Coinciding with #BlackHistoryMonth, Dance Consortium, 20 large-scale UK theatres with a shared passion for engaging people with the best contemporary dance from across the world, presents South Africa's award-winning dancer and choreographer Dada Masilo's production of GISELLE between 4 October and 2 November 2019.

Following the international success of her acclaimed reinterpretations of Carmen, Romeo and Juliet and Swan Lake, the Soweto-born, Johannesburg-based Masilo brings her latest production to Sadler's Wells, London on 4 & 5 October, then Nottingham, Bradford, Birmingham, Salford Quays, Milton Keynes, Brighton and Canterbury, for its UK PREMIERE PERFORMANCES.

The tour is an exciting addition to Dance Consortium's 2019 performance schedule and marks the Consortium's 45th tour since 2000. Masilo's Giselle is a Sadler's Wells' co-production, and the 4th October show marks this Giselle's 100th performance.

Dada Masilo's Giselle received its world premiere at DansensHus, Oslo in 2017, co-commissioned by The Joyce Theater's Stephen & Cathy Weinroth Fund for New Work, the Hopkins Center, Dartmouth College, Lyon Dance Biennale 2018, and Sadler's Wells. Additional commissioning grant from La Batie-Festival in Geneva, with additional funding from the Samro Foundation.

Photo Credit: Roy Tan





