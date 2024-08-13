Pentabus Reveals New Head of Engagement and Administrator

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pentabus has announced the appointment of Joanna Freeman (pictured) as Head of Engagement and Nicola Simcock as Administrator. They join the company in August, working on Pentabus' 50th anniversary season. They join a female-led team at Pentabus.

Joanna Freeman has worked in community engagement and arts education for over 15 years, including work delivered for and in partnership with Birmingham Rep, Southbank Centre, Tate Modern, Severn Arts and BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall.

Joanna commented, "I'm delighted to join the wonderful team at Pentabus, and to do this as the company turns 50 is a real privilege. I saw Pentabus shows as a school pupil growing up in Shropshire, which ignited a lifelong passion for theatre and the arts. I can't wait to play my part in the history of this vital and important organisation as it goes from strength-to-strength, and to connect with communities and creatives across the West Midlands and the UK".

Nicola Simcock has a background in marketing and communications, recently working for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. She is a Professional Member of the Chartered Institute of Editing and Proofreading and holds an MA in English Literature.

Nicola said, "I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the Pentabus team and look forward to working on what promises to be an exciting creative programme over the coming months, starting with Make Good, a new musical that tells the story of the Post Office Scandal, now recognised as one of the gravest miscarriages of justice in British history."

Make Good is Pentabus' 50th anniversary season flagship production, a new musical three years in the making, with book by Jeanie O'Hare and music and lyrics by Jim Fortune, co-produced with New Perspectives. It previews at Pentabus' new home, Ludlow Assembly Rooms, on October 18th and 19th before touring nationally, with full tour to be announced.

Pentabus Artistic Director Elle While commented, "We are so delighted to welcome Joanna Freeman and Nicola Simcock to the Pentabus team. Joanna's passionate approach to engaging young people and communities in arts organisations and culture in her many roles throughout some of the UK's leading theatres, makes her an exceptional addition to our ambitious and socially conscious company. Nicola's appointment completes our entirely female team, and she brings with her a wealth of skills and a dedication to rural communities."

Both Joanna and Nicola live in Shropshire. They will support Pentabus' work in its 50th anniversary year, which began by winning an Off West End Award for The Silence and the Noise, written by former Writer in Residence Tom Powell. Pentabus have also moved to a new home at Ludlow Assembly Rooms, after 40 years at the Old School House in Bromfield

