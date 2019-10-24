Nominations are now open for The Stage Awards, in association with Integro Insurance Brokers Ltd. Organisations and individuals are encouraged to self-nominate in these prestigious theatre awards online here. Nominations close on November 18.

The Stage has also today announced that the celebrated awards ceremony, which is now in its 10th year, will take place in the heart of London's theatreland, at the Royal Opera House on January 31.

This year's awards sees the launch of a new category, Achievement in Technical Theatre sponsored by ETC. Alistair Smith, Editor of The Stage says, "We're so pleased to be celebrating excellence in technical theatre this year, recognising the superb work that has been going on behind the scenes in theatres and performance spaces all over the country."

The other award categories are London Theatre of the Year, sponsored by LMA; Fringe Theatre of the Year, sponsored by encoreinsure.com; Regional Theatre of the Year; Theatre Building of the Year, sponsored by TAIT; Producer of the Year, sponsored by PRG; International Award sponsored by Ambassador Theatre Group; Innovation Award, sponsored by Charcoalblue; Achievement in Technical Theatre, sponsored by ETC and Unsung Hero. The Unsung Hero category is the only award that cannot be self-nominated.

The Stage Awards, in association with Integro Insurance Brokers Ltd, launched in 2010 to recognise and celebrate the full scope of British theatre. The awards are highly regarded within the entertainment industry and their reputation and influence extends to the wider public. Previous winners have included major national and international organisations such as The National Theatre and Sonia Friedman Productions, but also companies from across the British Isles, touring companies, fringe theatres located in back rooms above pubs, casting directors, stage managers, box office managers etc.

Following the public nominations process, the nominees across all categories are considered in December by The Stage's judging panel, which can also submit its own nominations. Judges will consider a variety of factors to comprise the shortlist including artistic success, innovative business practices, outreach work and financial success. The awards focus on work since December 2018, with the exception of the Unsung Hero award which can cover any period.

The shortlist for each category (excluding Unsung Hero for which there is no shortlist) is announced on December 12. Winners will be announced at The Stage Awards on January 31.

For more information visit www.thestage.co.uk/awards





