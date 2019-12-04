NoFit State Announces The Full Company For LEXICON At The Roundhouse

NoFit State have announced the full list of perilous and playful circus acts in their latest production LEXICON opening at the Roundhouse on Friday 3 January 2020 for a strictly limited season. With an international cast from Brecon to Bologna, Finland to France and everywhere in between, the acts perform, live and travel together in the traditional circus lifestyle.

LEXICON will present a host of heart-stopping acts including aerial acrobats such as Lyndall Merry defying gravity on the Swinging Trapeze, Vilhelmiina Sinervo and Rosa-Marie Schmid's majestic artistry on the slack and double ropes and Pablo Meneu reaching new heights on the aerial straps.

NoFit State's new production also brings nail-biting balancing acts including local Camden boy Luke Hallgarten who will be returning to his hometown to play at the Roundhouse for the first time with his dizzying Cyr Wheel performance. He is joined by Luca Morrocchi's pin dropping Chinese Pole routine and Davide Salodini's conquering turn on the Walking Globe. Rosa-Maria Autio and Nicoló Marzoli will dazzle as an acro base duo featuring foot juggling and Sam Goodburn will amaze audiences by combining his juggling skills with a unicycle. NoFit State's three-year veteran and second rigger Junior Barbosa joins Joachim Aussibal to inject mischief as the show's Pranksters alongside Cecilia Zucchetti who will work across the ensemble.

LEXICON fuels the kinetic energy of the show with a live band including musicians Pauline Fremeau, Ellis Grover on drums, Katleen Ravoet, Molly Samson with Lisa Savini on clarinet and Dylan Williams on vocals.

NoFit State is the UK's leading large-scale contemporary circus company, producing professional touring productions and a wide variety of community, training, and education projects for people of all ages. Over the last 10 years NoFit State's critically acclaimed and award-winning touring productions have visited 19 different countries and played to audiences of over 650,000.

NoFit State last performed at the Roundhouse in 2012/13 with Bianco which returned to London in 2017 at the Southbank Centre. The Roundhouse has a strong tradition of presenting circus and championing contemporary circus as an artform and creative pathway for young talent. The production will be accompanied by a wrap-around programme of workshops and events for young people aged 11 - 25.

Box office details: http://www.roundhouse.org.uk/ or 0300 6789 222.





