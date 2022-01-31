Nina Rajarani Dance Creations' SEVENS Will Embark on UK Tour in March
Sevens is a new three-part performance created in 2021 by award-winning dancer and choreographer Nina Rajarani MBE.The initial inspiration was the seven steps of Saptapadi, the most important rite of a Hindu marriage ceremony where, with each step, the couple take a vow that is beautiful, simple and timeless. Rajarani created Seven Steps with her vocalist husband Yadav Yadavan and they now perform it together as the central part of this new work. Increasingly fascinated by the number 7, Rajarani went on to create two further pieces - Seven Snags and Seven Sins - for her company of classical dancers, using the contrasting dance forms of Bharatanatyam and Kathak. Rajarani worked with dramaturgs Lou Cope (on the initial creation) and Miranda Laurence. The evening opens with Seven Snags, a flirtatious courtship between the company's dancers and musicians, the choreographic equivalent of an obstacle course full of fast-paced footwork and spins, hectic dynamics and challenging cross-rhythms. The final part Seven Sins is reflective, contemplative and soulful, questioning and challenging age-old ideas of right and wrong. The original score for Sevens was composed by Yadav Yadavan and Shammi Pithia and is performed live by Yadavan on vocals, Pithia on keyboards and Vijay Venkat on flute and viola. The dancers are Abirami Eswar, Mithun Gill, Suhani Dhanki Modi, Sankari Mridha and Nina Rajarani.
Tour Dates
Friday 4 March
The Weston Auditorium, University of Hertfordshire, College Lane Campus, Hatfield, Hertfordshire AL10 9AB
Tickets 01707 281 127 / www.uharts.co.uk
The Rose Theatre, Edge Hill University, St Helens Road, Ormskirk L39 4QP
Tickets 01695 584480 / www.edgehill.ac.uk Wednesday 30 March
MAC Birmingham, Midlands Arts Centre, Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham B12 9QH
Tickets 0121 446 3232 / www.macbirmingham.co.uk Saturday 2 April
The Place Theatre, 17 Duke's Road, London WC1H 9PY
Tickets 020 7121 1100 / www.theplace.org.uk Sunday 10 April
Wiltshire Music Centre, Ashley Road, Bradford on Avon, Wiltshire BA15 1DZ
Tickets 01225 860100 / www.wiltshiremusic.org.uk Tuesday 10 May
South Hill Park, Ringmead, Bracknell, Berkshire RG12 7PA
Tickets 01344 484 123 / www.southhillpark.org.uk Tuesday 5 July
Curve, 60 Rutland Street, Leicester LE1 1SB
Tickets / 0116 242 3595 / www.curveonline.co.uk