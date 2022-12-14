New 2023 Tour Dates Announced For Seann Walsh

Fresh from the Jungle, the star of ITV's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here, Seann Walsh is going back on tour in 2023 with his latest stand-up show, Back From The Bed. 2022 was a brilliant year for Seann. As well as a memorable time in the Jungle, he was also nominated for a DAVE Comedy Award for Best Comedy Show at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival for Seann Walsh: Is Dead. Happy Now? Seann wowed audiences and critics alike receiving glowing praise and critical acclaim across the board for his candid, confessional and bitingly funny show.

Seann has starred in series 1-3 of The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2), Backstage with Katherine Ryan on Amazon Prime, The Lovebox In Your Living Room (BBC2) alongside Harry Enfield and Paul Whitehouse, Netflix's Flinch, Live At The Apollo (BBC2), Tonight at The London Palladium (ITV), Celebrity Juice (ITV2), Play To The Whistle (ITV), a team captain for Virtually Famous (C4), 8 Out of 10 Cats (C4), Alan Carr's Chatty Man (C4), Hey Tracey! (ITV2), Comedians Solve World Problems (Comedy Central) and has made regular appearances on The Jonathan Ross Show. He appeared in Dave Channel's Campaign Against Living Miserably and is an ambassador for the CALM charity.

Seann also hosts the hit podcast What's Upset You Now? alongside Paul McCaffrey. Recent guests have included: Katherine Ryan, Tom Davis, Jon Richardson, Alan Carr and Stewart Lee. In 2023 he will also be hosting a brand new podcast alongside Jack Dee titled Oh My Dog! where the duo talk about their furry friends joined by weekly special guests. Expect Jack and Seann to reveal a side of themselves that you've never seen before.

In 2022, Seann's critically acclaimed film short 'Clown' won best film at the prestigious Los Angeles Comedy Film & Screenplay Festival 2022.

Tickets for Back From The Bed go on sale from Friday 16th December at 10am from www.seannwalsh.com. Please find full listings information below. More dates will be added throughout 2023.

Tour Dates

Wednesday, 27 September

Salford

Lowry Quays Theatre www.thelowry.com/venue/quays-theatre

Wednesday, 4 October

Leeds

City Varieties www.leedsheritagetheatres.com/city-varieties-music-hall

Thursday, 5 October

Birmingham

Old Rep Theatre www.oldreptheatre.co.uk

Friday, 24 November

London

Leicester Square Theatre www.leicestersquaretheatre.com

Saturday, 25 November

London

Leicester Square Theatre www.leicestersquaretheatre.com

Photo Credit: Joseph Lynn