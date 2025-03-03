National Youth Theatre Hosts Behind The Camera Workshops For Young People From Across The North East

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As part of Netflix and National Youth Theatre's IGNITE Your Creativity partnership, young people aged 16-25 from across the North East have been benefiting from free workshops and visits exploring behind-camera roles in the UK's film and TV industry.

Culminating in a week-long course, the final workshop took place at Sunderland Empire Theatre led by Anna Robinson, a Newcastle-based designer and theatre maker who has worked with Northern Stage, Live Theatre and Theatre Royal Newcastle.

To mark the occasion, Lewis Atkinson, Member of Parliament for Sunderland Central, made a special visit to the workshop to meet the young participants and learn more about their aspirations for Film & TV careers.

The workshops are part of Netflix and NYT's IGNITE Your Creativity programme, helping break down barriers for young people from the North who want to work in film and TV.

IGNITE aims to equip young people with the knowledge, skills and connections to build networks and confidence. It offers free practical workshops that explore the wide-range of creative roles available, including information on starting salaries and progression to counter the narrative that creative careers are poorly paid and unstable. IGNITE also connects young people with set and backstage visits, work experience opportunities and industry experts. IGNITE has already hosted 33 workshops in the West Midlands working with over 700 young people and 17 workshops in Dagenham in east London working with 455 young people. In the first year of the partnership, over 1,100 young people were reached in South Wales, West Yorkshire and Sunderland.

The scheme follows research conducted by Netflix and NYT earlier this year which found that the majority (89%) of working class parents don't want their child to pursue a creative career. Parents favour ‘traditional' careers in law, finance, medicine and technology for their children because they offer good career progression (60%), good pay (58%) and a stable career path (56%).

Research shows that these ‘traditional' professions are better at attracting more diverse talent, with only 8% of people working in film, TV and radio identifying as working class.

The problem is further highlighted by young people (16-25) already working in the creative industry. One in four (26%) of them said their parents, guardians or carers are unsupportive of their creative endeavours. Close to three quarters (73%) say their parents view their career as a waste of their education.

Paul Roseby, CEO and Artistic Director of the National Youth Theatre said: “We're grateful to our friends at Netflix for giving us a chance to empower young talent as we strive to redress the imbalance of access for young underserved and working class creatives. The stats speak for themselves, but many of the young people we aim to work with can't. IGNITE gives people a practical first step into a rewarding career in the creative industries.”

Anna Mallett, Vice President, Production, EMEA and the UK, Netflix said: “In order to get the best of British talent, we need to make sure we're breaking down barriers to entering the industry. Netflix is delighted that our IGNITE Your Creativity partnership with the National Youth Theatre is reaching more young people across the North East, equipping young, aspiring creatives with the tools and networks to make their mark in the creative industries."

Lewis Atkinson, Member of Parliament for Sunderland Central, said: "It's an absolute privilege to be here today at the Sunderland Empire to support the IGNITE Your Creativity programme and to see first-hand the incredible opportunities it provides to young people in Sunderland and the wider North East.

“These workshops are not only helping to break down barriers but are also opening up new pathways into the film and TV industry for those who might not have previously considered it as a career.

“It's vital that we equip our young people with the skills, knowledge, and confidence they need to succeed, and I'm excited to see the next generation of creative talent flourish here in our own community."

Young participant Christy Robinson said: “I have learnt tons, going into this experience I didn't know what to expect. I find the most useful education is from other departments. Having a knowledge of how a full production runs and listening to how others work has taught me tons. Being able to meet so many creatives in my area has been so rewarding and encouraging, it makes the experience of being an emerging creative in the North East feel so much more accessible. I have met wonderful people and continued to learn more about the resources available to me in the North East.”

Established in 1956 as the world's first youth theatre, NYT produces ambitious theatrical productions in local communities, on leading global stages, on screen and in unusual spaces across the UK and beyond.

Free audition submissions are now open to join NYT including in person auditions in Newcastle on 8 March - more information can be found at nyt.org.uk.

Actor Hugh Bonneville, supporter of the national Open Auditions programme and NYT Patron said: "The chance for young people to explore their creative talents is essential for their development. For some, taking part in drama can inspire a career in the creative industries; for all, it provides invaluable skills, building confidence in communication and self-expression.

“I'm delighted to endorse Netflix and National Youth Theatre's IGNITE Your Creativity partnership to build young people's skills and networks and to support National Youth Theatre's Open Auditions initiative to give young talent in specially selected areas of the country where access to drama is under threat the chance to audition for the National Youth Theatre for free. Becoming a member of the NYT changed my life and I'm delighted to be playing my part in giving the next generation a similar opportunity."

National Youth Theatre is a creative home for young storytelling talent. Inclusion is at NYT's heart and its members come from a wide range of backgrounds and all around the UK. Global stars who started their journey with the charity include Ed SHeeran, Daniel Craig, Helen Mirren, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rosamund Pike, Adeel Akhtar, Florence Pugh, Regé-Jean Page, Olly Alexander, Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby, Zawe Ashton, Paapa Essiedu and many more.

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services, with over 300 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films, and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching, as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

