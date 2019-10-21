National Theatre Wales Announces Appointment Of Lorne Campbell To Artistic Director

Clive Jones, Chair of NTW, today announced the appointment of a new Artistic Director to succeed Kully Thiarai. Lorne Campbell, who is currently Artistic Director of Northern Stage, will take up the role in Spring 2020.

Scottish theatre director, Lorne Campbell began his career at the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh and most recently was Artistic Director of Northern Stage. He was appointed to the role in 2013 and by the time of his departure he will have served in that role and as joint Chief Executive for almost 7 years, partnering with Executive Director Kate Denby since 2015. Highlights of his time at Northern Stage include The Bloody Great Border Ballad (2015) Get Carter (2016) and The Last Ship (2018), and Northern Stage's multi-award winning showcasing work at the Edinburgh Fringe. Under Campbell's leadership, Northern Stage has produced more work, attracted greater audiences, developed its commitment to nurturing talent across the North East and pioneered new co-creation models with young people and communities of economic disadvantage.

Prior to Northern Stage, Campbell worked as a freelance theatre director creating productions for Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse Theatres, Birmingham Rep, Theatre Royal Bath, Traverse Theatre, The Almeida and Hull Truck. He was Associate Director at the Traverse Theatre between 2004 and 2008. He worked as a Course Director at Drama Centre and as a Creative Fellow of the RSC between 2011 and 2013 and as founding co-Artistic Director of Greyscale between 2009 and 2013.

Clive Jones, Chair of NTW said: "We were impressed by the range and depth of Lorne's artistic work, his obvious leadership skills and clear commitment to promoting and developing Welsh talent. He will bring a new energy and vitality to theatre in Wales."

Lorne Campbell said: "It is a profoundly exciting prospect to be joining National Theatre Wales as Artistic Director and also a great sadness to be leaving Northern Stage after six and a half years. I have been privileged to work with the most wonderful colleagues, artists, audiences and communities that you could wish for. I am very proud of what we have achieved together and know that the theatre is in a great place to continue to evolve and thrive in the years ahead.

The chance to work with the incredible talent, ambition and dynamism of Welsh theatre and through the innovative and flexible model of NTW, to create opportunities for new conversations between audiences, artists and communities, domestically and internationally, is both remarkable and humbling. There is great work happening in Wales and I cannot wait to engage with the depth and breadth of this creativity, aspiration and expression."

Simon Elliott, Chair of Northern Stage said, "Lorne has brought his energy, skill and artistic flair to every day of his time with Northern Stage. He will leave it in 2020 in great shape for the future, with a compelling vision and an enhanced reputation amongst stakeholders and audiences. We wish him well for his new appointment and know that he will bring the same qualities to the same effect."

Phil George, Chair Arts Council Wales said: "We congratulate NTW on this exciting appointment and look forward to welcoming Lorne to Wales. He will find, as he knows, a vibrant theatre scene which NTW has helped to shape with its distinctive approach and its national remit. Lorne's range of experience bodes well for the company's continuing development, working closely with the artists of Wales. And his depth of experience engaging with communities in the North East will give added strength and energy to NTW's extensive community network across Wales."





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You