Munya Chawawa Announces UK Tour Dates For October 2023

Comedian, broadcaster, and leading creator Munya Chawawa has announced plans for his hugely anticipated, debut headline live UK tour in October 2023. As a master of comedy, Munya Chawawa is at the forefront of a new age of entertainment. Emerging from the digital world, Munya burst onto the scene thanks to his satirical humour, rapid reactive observations, and roster of original characters. Including performances across the UK. The tour will kick off in Leicester on 5th October before wrapping in Bournemouth on 27th October 2023.



This all-new tour will see Munya showcase brand-new material, delve into his powerful pop-culture and sharp witted, socially relevant observations. This immersive show will feature some of his best loved characters, including newsreader Barty Crease, TV chef Jonny Oliver and another... scintillating chef, along with posh drill rapper Unknown P. Munya's unrivalled catalogue of characters and satirical observations has amassed him millions of views across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.



The Zimbabwe-born entertainer has cemented a name for himself on national television as a contestant on Channel 4's hit series Taskmaster, and as creator and presenter of Race Around Britain, which celebrates Black British culture, and was the first YouTube originals series ever to be nominated for a TV BAFTA. Most recently, Munya's personal and thought-provoking documentary How To Survive a Dictator landed to critical acclaim on Channel 4. Munya has also appeared on the likes of BBC One's Celebrity MasterChef, BBC Three's Munya and Filly Get Chilly, Channel 4's The Last Leg and more.



Stay tuned for further announcements of some very special guests joining Munya along the way.



TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting 10am Friday 25th of November 2022 at LiveNation.co.uk.

Tour Dates





Thu 5 October O2 Academy Leicester, Leicester



Fri 6 October O2 Ritz, Manchester



Thu 12 October O2 City Hall Newcastle, Newcastle



Fri 13 October O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham



Sat 14 October O2 Forum Kentish Town, London



Thu 19 October O2 Academy Edinburgh, Edinburgh



Sat 21 October Liverpool University (Mountford Hall), Liverpool



Thu 26 October O2 Guildhall Southampton, Southampton



Fri 27 October O2 Academy Bournemouth, Bournemouth



For complete tour and ticket information and more visit: http://www.livenation.co.uk.