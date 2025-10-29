Ministry Of Sound Launches 'From The Archives', A Heritage Event Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From The Archives is a brand new event series that looks back on some of the club's most recognisable and influential heritage brands. It kicks off with cult trance night The Gallery on Sat 29 Nov which returns to Ministry after a 10 year hiatus, followed by ‘Rulin'' and ‘Frisky' later in 2026.

Famed for its deep connection to the global trance scene and founded in 1995 by Tall Paul at London nightclub Turnmills, The Gallery has played a pivotal role in shaping the UK's electronic music landscape. Following the sad closure of Turnmills, The Gallery made Ministry of Sound its spiritual home and ran legendary weekly events for over a decade. It was a place that showcased the very best in house and trance from a mix of legendary pioneers and new school movers and shakers, and that will be the same when it returns to Ministry of Sound.

The rare revival invites clubbers old and new to rediscover the sounds that shaped generations of dance music lovers, right at a time when trance is very much back en vogue around the world.

The day-into-night party will feature a heavyweight lineup of trance and progressive icons including Mauro Picotto, Sander Van Doorn, Simon Patterson, Tall Paul, Seb Fontaine and Ashley Wallbridge. Each artist brings their own perspective from different chapters of The Gallery's storied past and together they promise a thrilling and emotional journey through the lush sounds that defined different trance eras.

The event is part of Ministry of Sound's ongoing archival series that aims to celebrate the roots of various sub-scenes and attract both long-time Gallery loyalists and new-generation clubbers keen to experience the atmosphere and music that made the brand a cornerstone of UK club culture.

After this debut event will be more legendary revivals including Rulin', the pioneering house Saturday nighter that launched at Ministry Of Sound in London in 1994 and was instrumental in championing American house music.

From The Archives will honour the legacy of the Friday night Gallery sessions that made Ministry a global destination for trance fans.