Milton Jones Adds Tour Dates For Autumn 2020 Due To Demand

Phil McIntyre Live Ltd have announced a multitude of additional tour dates in Autumn 2020 for Milton Jones - star of Mock The Week (BBC Two) BBC Radio 4, and Live at the Apollo (BBC One), household favourite, king of the one-liner and one of the UK's biggest selling comedians. His Milton: Impossible tour will now take in a huge total of 100 dates across the UK and Ireland in 2020, beginning at the Dartford's Orchard Theatre on 22nd January 2020 and concluding in London at the Shepherd's Bush Empire on 29th November 2020. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday 28th November, with a presale on Tuesday 26th November, available via www.miltonjones.com.

One man. One Mission. Is it possible? No, not really.

Complete with his unique style and eccentric shirts, Milton will reveal the truth behind having once been an international spy, and then being given a somewhat disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Mock The Week (BBC Two), Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow (BBC One) and even headline on Dave's One Night Stand (Dave). This is a love story with a twist, or at least a really bad sprain. Is it all just gloriously daft nonsense, or is there a deeper meaning? Every man has his price. Sainsbury's, where good food costs less.

Milton Jones said previously: "My latest show is called Milton: Impossible and is loosely based on a Tom Cruise film I saw once called something like Undo-able Task. In it I play a Milton who appears to just have a job in Asda, but at night he's also an international spy involved in secret things and quite bad situations. But if daft jokes give you an allergic reaction and send you into a coma, then don't come running to me! Also, at a difficult time for our country, I believe there's a chance this show could unite the nation. Admittedly quite a small chance."

Milton's last sell-out tour, Milton Jones Is Out There, was seen by over one hundred thousand people, with an entire leg of extra shows added to cater to demand, underlining his position as one of the UK and Ireland's most popular comedians. Milton has co-written and performed in twelve of his own radio series for BBC Radio 4 and in 2012 Another Case of Milton Jones won the Silver Sony Award for Best Comedy. He won the Perrier Best Newcomer Award, is the winner of two Sony Awards, a Writers Guild Award nominee and his radio show Very World of Milton Jones was nominated for a British Comedy Award. Milton has also released three hugely successful live DVDs - Milton Jones - The Universe Tour. Part One - Earth Milton Jones Live, The Lion Whisperer and On the Road.

Tickets for the Autumn 2020 leg of Milton Jones in Milton: Impossible go general sale on Thursday 28th November at www.miltonjones.com

Tour Dates

22/01/2020 DARTFORD, Orchard Theatre www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

23/01/2020 DORKING, Halls www.dorkinghalls.co.uk

24/01/2020 COLCHESTER, Charter Hall www.colchester-events.co.uk

25/01/2020 HASTINGS, White Rock www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk

26/01/2020 WOKING, New Victoria www.atgtickets.com

29/01/2020 BRIGHTON, Theatre Royal www.atgtickets.com

30/01/2020 BRIGHTON, Theatre Royal www.atgtickets.com

31/01/2020 STEVENAGE, Gordon Craig Theatre www.gordon-craig.co.uk

01/02/2020 NOTTINGHAM, Royal Concert Hall www.trch.co.uk

02/02/2020 LINCOLN, Engine Shed www.engineshed.co.uk

05/02/2020 TUNBRIDGE WELLS, Assembly Theatre www.assemblyhalltheatre.co.uk

06/02/2020 ST ALBANS, Alban Arena www.alban-arena.co.uk

07/02/2020 DUDLEY, Town Hall www.boroughhalls.co.uk

08/02/2020 COVENTRY, Warwick Arts Centre www.warwickartscentre.co.uk

09/02/2020 HIGH WYCOMBE, Swan www.wycombeswan.co.uk

12/02/2020 ALDERSHOT, Princes Hall www.princeshall.com

13/02/2020 WATFORD, Colosseum www.watfordcolosseum.co.uk

14/02/2020 BROMLEY, Churchill Theatre www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

15/02/2020 LEICESTER, De Montfort Hall www.demontforthall.co.uk

16/02/2020 OXFORD, New Theatre www.atgtickets.com

19/02/2020 WARRINGTON, Parr Hall www.parrhall.culturewarrington.org

20/02/2020 WREXHAM, William Aston Hall www.thewilliamastonhall.com

21/02/2020 STOKE-ON-TRENT, Victoria Hall www.atgtickets.com

22/02/2020 YORK, Barbican www.yorkbarbican.co.uk

23/02/2020 HALIFAX, Victoria Hall www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

26/02/2020 BASINGSTOKE, Anvil www.anvilarts.org.uk

28/02/2020 SOUTHAMPTON, Guildhall www.academymusicgroup.com

29/02/2020 PLYMOUTH, Pavilions www.plymouthpavilions.com

01/03/2020 SWINDON, Wyvern www.swindontheatres.co.uk

04/03/2020 KENDAL, Leisure Centre www.thesandscentre.co.uk

05/03/2020 CARLISLE, Sands Centre www.thesandscentre.co.uk

06/03/2020 DUNFERMLINE, Alhambra www.alhambradunfermline.com

07/03/2020 FALKIRK, FTH Theatre www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org

08/03/2020 BUXTON, Opera House www.www.thesandscentre.co.uk

10/03/2020 SWANSEA, Grand www.swansea.gov.uk

11/03/2020 CARDIFF, St David's Hall www.stdavidshallcardiff.co.uk

12/03/2020 CHELTENHAM, Town Hall www.cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk

13/03/2020 CAMBRIDGE, Corn Exchange www.cambridgelive.org.uk

14/03/2020 NEWCASTLE, City Hall www.theatreroyal.co.uk

18/03/2020 HULL, City Hall www.hulltheatres.co.uk

19/03/2020 LEEDS, Town Hall www.leedstownhall.co.uk

20/03/2020 SCUNTHORPE, Bath Halls www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

21/03/2020 SALFORD, Lowry www.thelowry.com

22/03/2020 CREWE, Lyceum www.crewelyceum.co.uk

25/03/2020 REDHILL, Harlequin Theatre www.harlequintheatre.co.uk

26/03/2020 HAYES, Beck Theatre www.becktheatre.org.uk

27/03/2020 RICHMOND, Theatre www.atgtickets.com

28/03/2020 RICHMOND, Theatre www.atgtickets.com

29/03/2020 PETERBOROUGH, The Cresset www.cresset.co.uk

01/04/2020 NORTHAMPTON, Derngate www.royalandderngate.co.uk

02/04/2020 BOURNEMOUTH, Pavilion Theatres www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk

03/04/2020 PORTSMOUTH, Guildhall www.newtheatreroyal.com

04/04/2020 TORQUAY, Princess Theatre www.atgtickets.com

05/04/2020 SALISBURY, City Hall www.cityhallsalisbury.co.uk

08/04/2020 KINGS LYNN, Corn Exchange www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

09/04/2020 NORWICH, Theatre Royal www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

15/04/2020 CRAWLEY, The Hawth www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

16/04/2020 GUILDFORD, G Live www.glive.co.uk

17/04/2020 AYLESBURY, Waterside www.atgtickets.com

18/04/2020 SOUTHEND, Cliffs Pavilion www.southendtheatres.org.uk

20/04/2020 CORK, Opera House www.corkoperahouse.ie

21/04/2020 GALWAY, Town Hall Theatre www.tht.ie

23/04/2020 LETTERKENNY, An Grianan www.angrianan.com

24/04/2020 LONDONDERRY, Millennium Forum www.millenniumforum.co.uk

25/04/2020 DUBLIN, Olympia Theatre www.olympia.ie

26/04/2020 BELFAST, Ulster Hall www.olympia.ie

08/10/2020 WALSALL, A3 Arena - Forest Arts Centre www.walsallarena.com

09/10/2020 STOCKPORT, Plaza www.stockportplaza.co.uk

10/10/2020 ISLE OF MAN, Gaiety Theatre www.villagaiety.com

14/10/2020 CHATHAM, Central Theatre www.medwayticketslive.co.uk

16/10/2020 CHESTERFIELD, Winding Wheel www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

17/10/2020 COVENTRY, Warwick Arts Centre www.warwickartscentre.co.uk

18/10/2020 BIRMINGHAM, Alexandra Theatre www.atgtickets.com

21/10/2020 ABERDEEN, Music Hall www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

22/10/2020 GLASGOW, Pavilion Theatre www.www.paviliontheatre.co.uk

23/10/2020 BLACKBURN, King George's Hall www.kinggeorgeshall.com

24/10/2020 MIDDLESBROUGH, Town Hall www.middlesbroughtownhall.co.uk

28/10/2020 LANCASTER, The Grand www.lancastergrand.co.uk

29/10/2020 GRIMSBY, Auditorium www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

30/10/2020 NEWARK, Newark Theatre www.palacenewarktickets.com

01/11/2020 LYTHAM ST ANNES, Lowther Pavilion www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk

04/11/2020 WESTON SUPER MARE, Playhouse Theatre www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

05/11/2020 SHREWSBURY, Theatre Severn www.theatresevern.co.uk

06/11/2020 EXETER, Corn Exchange www.exetercornexchange.co.uk

07/11/2020 YEOVIL, Octagon www.octagon-theatre.co.uk

08/11/2020 DUNSTABLE, Grove Theatre www.grovetheatre.co.uk

12/11/2020 TROWBRIDGE, Civic Theatre www.thecivictrowbridge.co.uk

13/11/2020 FOLKESTONE, Lees Cliff Hall www.atgtickets.com

14/11/2020 READING, Hexagon Theatre www.whatsonreading.com

15/11/2020 WEYMOUTH, Pavilion Theatre www.weymouthpavilion.com

18/11/2020 ISLE OF WIGHT, Shanklin Theatre www.shanklintheatre.com

19/11/2020 WORTHING, Assembly www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

20/11/2020 BEXHILL, De La Warr Pavilion www.dlwp.com

21/11/2020 LEAMINGTON SPA, Royal Spa Centre www.warwickdc.gov.uk

22/11/2020 LIVERPOOL, Auditorium www.ticketquarter.co.uk

25/11/2020 TELFORD, Oakengates Theatre www.theplacetelford.com

26/11/2020 BEDFORD, Corn Exchange www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk

27/11/2020 BRENTWOOD, Brentwood Live www.brentwood-live.co.uk

28/11/2020 GRANTHAM, Grantham Meres www.theatresonline.com

29/11/2020 LONDON, Shepherd's Bush Empire www.academymusicgroup.com





