Millennial Writers Come Together To Create New Online Concert

SHOOK was due to take place on 26th April at Above The Arts Theatre in Leicester Square, however like all other events planned during this period, it has been postponed. Co-founders Millie Gaston and Katie Wilmore, from Harrogate in North Yorkshire, had a drink together (over zoom, of course) and decided they wouldn't let the restrictions stop them bringing some of the best new writing to their audience! They decided to host a free online version so people could be entertained from the comfort of their home, with the hope of raising money for Acting for Others through voluntary donations.

SHOOK usually takes the form of a variety show, with musical theatre, comedy, sketches and other performances. Everything is written and performed by quick-witted millennials, commenting on a range of topics from their most recent dating failures, to climate change or the Grenfell tragedy. However, this is no normal variety show. After the performances the night is just getting started! A DJ set begins where everyone can dance, network and have a good time!

The biggest challenge for Millie and Katie was working out how to recreate the show digitally with their limited technical skills and broadcast it on a digital platform.

Digitally SHOOK will be released at 7.30PM, Thursday 30th April on YouTube. YouTube Link Here - SHOOK Productions

A note from the Co-founders:

"We absolutely love hosting our SHOOK events, it is always such a positive and crazy environment to be in - something we are all missing at the moment. So we thought we would try and bring everyone a bit of entertainment and fun to their own homes. On the 26th April we were supposed to be celebrating our 1st birthday! This would have been our 5th sold-out event so we are saddened not to be sharing it with everyone. We also wanted to show people that even though these are challenging times, there is lots of amazing creative work going on and when this is all over, when the theatres and events spaces re-open, there will be an enormous amount of incredible work for us to see, hear and be a part of! SHOOK is all about giving both our writers and audience a really positive experience, so where ever you are we hope you enjoy DIGITALLY SHOOK!

The line-up:

Act 1

Rhiannon Hopkins - "Together Forever"

Emma Zadow - "The Cromer Special"

Elizabeth Godber - "Working From Home"

Lauren Scott-Berry - "Shadows at Night"

Zoe Morris & Matthew Mori - "Surprise I'm Alive"

Act 2

David Atkinson - "The Beauty I See in Unexpected Places"

Jack Godfrey & Ellie Coote - "Worth It" from Untitled Climate Change Musical

Millie Gaston - "Untitled NHS Poem"

Robin Lyons - "Blossom Hill"

Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss - "Get Away"





