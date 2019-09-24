Mel Giedroyc Joins Cast DART WIVES

Darts Wives, the creation of comedy duo (and sisters) Lauretta and Sharon Gavin (Gavin & Gavin) gets a work-in-progress performance following a period of development supported by PW Productions.

Fierce, filthy and fabulous... meet the Darts Wives. Four ladies who will stop at nothing to make sure their man triumphs at the World Championships. From sexting to spray tans, these girls know all the tricks. Shameless meets Benidorm with a sprinkle of Abigail's Party.

Celebrating the camaraderie of the women behind the scenes, this raucous show exposes the boisterous cut throat shenanigans leading up to the Darts World Championships. If 4 women pretend to be 4 fellas talking about darts does it still pass the Bechdel Test?

Comedy double act the Gavins - sisters Lauretta and Sharon Gavin - penned this brash and brilliant new comedy, a sell out at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2014. Since then the script has visited a good plastic surgeon, so with the help of a few discreet fillers this sparkly new version struts to the Museum of Comedy for an exclusive preview on 9th October.

Tuesday 8th & Wednesday 9 Oct 8.30pm

Museum of Comedy (The Undercroft, St George's Church, Bloomsbury Way, London, WC1A 2SR)

Box Office: 020 7534 1744 www.museumofcomedy.com Tickets £7.50.

Please note this performance is a 'book-in hand' preview performance and is not for review. Interested media are welcome to attend closed industry performances on Tuesday 8th & Wednesday 9th Oct at 3pm. Please contact Sally to reserve a seat.





