Masterclass Theatre Trust Relocates and Changes Name After 27 Years at the Theatre Royal Haymarket

After 27 inspiring years at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, Masterclass is entering a new chapter. From September 2025, Masterclass will relocate to Seven Dials Playhouse. The move will offer greater flexibility and fresh opportunities to connect with emerging artists, while maintaining a strong presence in the West End.

As part of this transition, the organisation will update its name and visual identity to Masterclass Theatre Trust. The refreshed logo retains the familiar design, while replacing the Theatre Royal Haymarket crown icon with “Est. 1998”, to preserve the charity’s heritage and brand recognition, while embracing the next phase of its journey.

Founded in 1998, Masterclass has nurtured tens of thousands of emerging young theatre makers through its free, year-round programme of masterclasses, creative workshops, career development opportunities and, of course, the TheatreCraft careers fair. Masterclass is also proud custodian of the Monologue Library created by The Mono Box. From its new home at Seven Dials Playhouse, Masterclass will continue to deliver its programme at venues across London, with support from partners including LW Theatres, LW Tickets, Park Theatre, Jermyn Street Theatre, The Other Palace and others. Masterclass will also continue as lead producer of TheatreCraft, the UK’s largest free careers event for young people interested in off-stage roles.