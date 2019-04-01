MISS SAIGON UK Stars Reunite in Gerald Santos' Concert in Manila, May 4

Click Here for More Articles on MISS SAIGON

Manila, Philippines--On May 4, 2019, "Prince of Ballad" Gerald Santos, who played the role of Thuy in the recent "Miss Saigon" UK/Ireland and international tour (2017-2019), will reunite with fellow "Saigon" alums Aicelle Santos (Gigi), Joreen Bautista (Kim), and Leo Valdez (Engineer) at The Theatre at Solaire--a rare treat for all "Saigon" fans.

Top-billed by Gerald, the concert titled "Gerald Santos: The Homecoming Concert" will also feature special guest, Billboard top artist Jake Zyrus (formerly Charice) in the mix of world-class Filipino talents.

With newfound confidence brought about by his bravura performance in "Miss Saigon," depicted as "powerful and at time a tad terrifying a Thuy" by Theatres.com, Gerald promises yet another winning act from a versatile artist who was once a singing grand champ in a reality-singing show on TV.

Now a Star Music recording artist, Gerald is thankful for the support of his family, fans, and friends in the biz such as Mediabiz Entertainment Production, Echo Jam, Twin M Productions International, Solaire Casino and Resort, Star Events, and Globaltronics for putting on the concert.

"Playing Thuy has strengthened and improved my singing skills, and I'd like to share that 'gift' with the Filipino concert audience," he told BroadwayWorld.com. "The setlist for this concert is 'not the usual,' too. Expect explosive numbers from me and my guests!"

You may book tickets (P1,500-P5,000) at TicketWorld.com.ph.

Photos: Miss Saigon UK

Bonus Video: Gerald Santos invites everyone to watch his concert.





