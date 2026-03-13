INALA Extends London Run

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Due to public demand, INALA, the Grammy-nominated Zulu dance musical which opened at a new purpose-built venue, House of Sisters Grimm on 28 November 2025, has announced a second booking extension, with the show now running through to Sunday 2 August 2026. Family shows at 4pm on Saturday have been added, as well as extra performances on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Since premiering at the Edinburgh International Festival in 2014, INALA has performed globally on major stages including at the Royal Variety Performance, The Peacock Theatre, Hampton Court Palace, Marina Bay Sands Singapore, the Royal Albert Hall and Joburg Theatre's Nelson Mandela Stage, earning standing ovations and critical praise.

INALA was co-created by Sisters Grimm's Ella Spira MBE alongside the late Joseph Shabalala, founder of Grammy-winning choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo and has choreography by Mark Baldwin OBE.

INALA has now relaunched with a new cast of South African singer-dancers, and narration by Ndaba Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela.

It stands as a tribute to Joseph Shabalala, whose work with Paul Simon on Graceland helped bring South African music to the world and contributed to cultural shifts during apartheid. INALA was his final international stage work — a lasting legacy of unity through music.

For more than a decade, Sisters Grimm has built an international reputation for artistic innovation with purpose. Founded in 2009 by Pietra Mello-Pittman MBE (former Royal Ballet dancer) and Ella Spira MBE (Grammy-nominated composer and painter), the company has staged its shows and arts experiences on some of the world's most prestigious stages including Carnegie Hall, Dubai Opera and Raffles Singapore.

Against this backdrop, the launch of House of Sisters Grimm in London's West End unites the company's three pillars under one roof: the Grammy-nominated South African dance musical INALA, the first exclusively South African fine-wine bar iGOLI and The Gallery, a multimedia immersive art space celebrating South African landscapes and artists.

House of Sisters Grimm offers a unique multi-media experience where guests can enjoy an exclusive immersive evening of theatre, art and exclusive wine flights, featuring the very best in fine wine.

iGOLI has been developed with Michael Fridjhon, South Africa's best known wine authority and Wine Director Julian Naik of Spirits & Bubbles (Pty) Ltd. iGOLI is the only exclusively South African wine bar in London and offers exciting site-specific wines and artist-label selections produced in collaboration with Ella Spira's works.

House of Sisters Grimm's Gallery opens with Global Landscapes: South Africa, a major series by Ella Spira MBE, created in situ at iconic sites including Table Mountain, Cape Agulhas, Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens, Sterkfontein Caves and Tswaing Crater.