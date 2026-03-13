ACTING FOR OTHERS to Celebrate 10th Anniversary at Simpson's on the Strand

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Acting for Others has announced the return of its much-loved fundraising event, One Night Only, to the newly reopened Simpson’s on the Strand. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the special one-night-only celebration, which will take place on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Following its eagerly anticipated reopening and refurbishment, Simpson’s on the Strand will host the event as Samantha Bond and Richard Clifford invite faces from stage and screen to swap the spotlight for the dining room. Throughout the evening, the stars will shadow the Maître d’, bartenders, serving staff, and hosts.

This year’s line-up includes Geraldine Alexander, Lorraine Ashbourne, Annette Badland, Richard Fleeshman, Freddie Fox, Ginny Holder, Laura Hopper, Tom Hopper, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKellen, Tamzin Outhwaite, Dame Arlene Phillips, Jodie Prenger, Caroline Quentin, Amanda Redman, Anne Reid, Hugh Sachs, Michael Simkins, Samantha Spiro, Harriet Thorpe, Dame Penelope Wilton, and Gaia Wise.

Sir Stephen Waley-Cohen, Co-Chairman of Acting for Others, said, “We are delighted to celebrate the 10th anniversary of One Night Only at Simpson’s in the Strand and to be part of the reopening, reimagined by Jeremy King Restaurants. We very much look forward to an exciting evening in Romano’s to mark this special occasion.”

The evening will feature both a live and silent auction led by antiques expert and auctioneer Charlie Ross. A selection of exclusive lots will be available, including VIP theatre experiences, dinners with stars at select restaurants, and other special items to bid on, all in aid of the theatrical charity Acting for Others.

The line-up is subject to change, with final names to be confirmed closer to the event.