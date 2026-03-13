Nick Hern Books Launches 'Playground' to Support UK Playwrights

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Leading theatre publishers Nick Hern Books has launched Playground: a major new ongoing programme of financial and practical support for playwrights, to empower and elevate them at a time when the wider UK theatrical ecosystem feels increasingly precarious and under threat.

The first strand of Playground is NHB New Play Commissions, a new co-commissioning initiative to support early and mid-career playwrights who have already had at least one play professionally produced and published by NHB. Intended to be an annual scheme, the NHB New Play Commissions are specifically targeted to provide opportunities for writers to consolidate their initial successes, so that they can continue their momentum and build sustained careers in theatre.

The first co-commissions under the scheme, in partnership with renowned theatre companies Paines Plough, Tamasha, and The Yard Theatre, will fund new plays by writers Samuel Bailey (Shook), Shaan Sahota (The Estate) and Rhianna Ilube (Samuel Takes a Break... in Male Dungeon No. 5 After a Long but Generally Successful Day of Tours) respectively.

Future strands of Playground will include a mentoring scheme pairing established, NHB-published writers with playwrights earlier in their careers, a writer-in-residence placement, and more, with further details to be announced in due course. More information can be found at www.nickhernbooks.co.uk/playground.

Matt Applewhite, Publisher & CEO of Nick Hern Books, said:

'At a time when opportunities for new voices in theatre are under real pressure, we want to take practical action. Playground is about investing directly in playwrights and the organisations that nurture them - creating the space, time and support for new stories and voices to take root and thrive - and we look forward to announcing a range of initiatives in the months and years to come. We're delighted to be kicking things off by co-commissioning three brilliant NHB playwrights in partnership with three outstanding theatre companies, and we can't wait to read and watch (and publish) the plays they write.'