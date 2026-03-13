No Art Manchester Unveils Bolesworth Castle Location and Two-Stage Line-up

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No Art Open Air will stage its biggest UK edition yet south of Manchester at Bolesworth Castle on Saturday 30th May 2026, launching with an expanded festival format.

The venue will introduce a two-stage setup at a No Art open-air event outside the Netherlands, transforming the edition into a full festival experience on 6,000 acres of castle grounds.

Located roughly an hour south of Manchester, Bolesworth Castle provides a backdrop and open-air setting with expanded space for production, art installations and extended music programming. The rural location also allows for a higher-quality listening experience across the site.

The main stage will feature a selection of artists closely connected to the No Art sound alongside major international names. Early confirmations include event founders ANOTR, alongside Marco Carola, Max Dean and No Art regulars Toman, Benja and Silvie Loto. A Second Stage will host a programme of house and underground electronic artists including Arapu, Chaos In The CBD, Priku, Us Two, NTS tastemaker Moxie, and more.

Speaking on the announcement, Marketing Director, Oliver Hackett shares: “Bolesworth Castle is an incredible setting and the scale of the site allows ANOTR and the No Art team to really expand the concept. We’re bringing in a cutting edge sound system to deliver the best listening experience that the music deserves, alongside ambitious production, art installations and a two-stage festival format.”

No Art events have built a reputation for combining forward-thinking house music with immersive art and unconventional locations. Previous editions have taken place in cities including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Miami, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

To support access to the countryside venue, organisers are coordinating an extensive coach network in partnership with Big Green Coach, offering direct services from Manchester, Stockport, Liverpool, Leeds, Birmingham and additional UK cities. The site will also offer on-site parking and remain accessible by train to nearby stations, followed by a short taxi journey or dedicated shuttle buses.

Final tickets are available now via here, including VIP Stage & Backstage options which allow access to a dance platform above the stage, situated behind the DJ booth.

Line Up:

ANOTR

Benja

Marco Carola

Max Dean

Silvie Loto

Toman

Alci

Arapu

Chaos In The CBD

Genairo Nvilla

Moxie

Priku

Seko

Us Two