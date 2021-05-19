MISCHIEF MOVIE NIGHT IN Will Be Streamed Live Around the World in Front of a Studio Audience

Today the Mischief team are delighted to announce the return of Mischief Movie Night In, which will be streamed live this summer from 1 July - 1 August 2021 and for the first time tickets are also available to join the strictly limited studio audience at London's Riverside Studios. Both streaming and in person tickets go on sale on Friday 21 May and are from Â£10. For more information please visit mischiefmovienightin.com

You still decide the genre, the location, and the title - and remember, every performance is a completely different show! Book for a regular Pay-Per-View Pass, Participation Pass or join us in the studio for these hilarious nights-in (or out) wherever you are!

This new run will include Sequel Sunday on 18th July and a binge-worthy Trilogy Day on 31st July. After the 5.00pm movie, audiences can make suggestions for what happens in the sequel - we'll then improvise it that same evening at 8.00pm, and 11.00pm on the Trilogy Day.

Mischief Theatre Ltd. was founded in 2008 by a group of acting graduates of LAMDA and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief performs across the UK and internationally with original scripted and improvised work and also has a programme of workshops. Mischief is delighted to have The Play That Goes Wrong returning to the Duchess Theatre from 18 June 2021 as well as a UK tour commencing this July alongside tours of Magic Goes Wrong and Groan Ups this summer. Their recent six-part TV series called The Goes Wrong Show was aired on BBC One and the second series is currently in production. The company is owned and controlled by its original members and is led by a creative group and its directors Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.

Mischief Movie Night is created by Mischief. Lighting Design by David Howe. Mischief Movie Night is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd, Stage Presence Ltd and Mischief Theatre Ltd.

Full casting will be announced in due course.

Riverside Studios reopens in line with current government guidelines plus robust risk mitigation. For further information visit: https://riversidestudios.co.uk/plan-your-visit/covid/