MAST Mayflower Studios Announces TOKYO ROSE and FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD

MAST Mayflower Studios - Southampton's 'new' theatre in the heart of the city - will launch two new musicals as part of its 2021 season.

Burnt Lemon's Tokyo Rose was the hit of the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019. This multi award-winning musical, set in 1949, tells the incredible true story of Iva Toguri, a Japanese wartime disc jockey who broadcast Axis propaganda to the Allied forces in the Pacific. Iva stands trial, accused of being the notorious 'Tokyo Rose'. But was she the villain she was made out to be?

With a driving score, mixing pop and rock with hip-hop, and some fierce choreography performed by an all-female cast, Tokyo Rose opens at MAST Mayflower Studios Southampton from 16 - 18 September, prior to a run at Southwark Playhouse and a national tour. Burnt Lemon is an Associate Company of MAST.

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World, based on the best-selling picture book by Kate Pankhurst, is a new family pop musical that will burst onto the stage this autumn, showcasing the original and incredible Wonder Women of history, including Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, Marie Curie and Emmeline Pankhurst. From explorers to artists, scientists to secret agents, they are all independent female icons who really did change the world.

Celebrated dramatist Chris Bush and Number 1 hit songwriter Miranda Cooper, whose songs have been recorded by the likes of Kylie and Girls Aloud, have adapted the award-winning picture book to create a kick-ass-pirational show featuring characters and music that pack a popstar punch.

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World has its world premiere at MAST Mayflower Studios Southampton from 6 - 20 November prior to a national tour. It is a co-production between Kenny Wax Family Entertainment and MAST Mayflower Studios.

As well as these two new musicals, MAST has a full programme of performances for 2021, as well as a growing participation and artist development programme.

Drama includes Ralph Fiennes directing and performing TS Eliot's Four Quartets (12 - 17 July) and English Touring Theatre's new production of Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (26 - 30 October).

Presented by Extraordinary Bodies (the collaboration between Diverse City and Cirque Bijou), Human (10 & 11 September) uses circus, music and film to create a poetic, funny and celebratory story about the small moments that shape us and, at a time when the world's been cracked open, helps us imagine how we can make sure no one is left behind.

Family favourites include Julia Donaldson's popular characters Zog and What the Ladybird Heard, Horrible Histories' Barmy Britain and Brainiac Live.

Christmas will see the venue transformed into Neverland for two new family productions created for Southampton audiences - Peter Pan: An Awfully Musical Adventure (18 - 31 December) and Second Star to the Right (10 - 24 December),a new show for young children.

Aidan Grounds, MAST's Creative Producer, said: "We are thrilled to be welcoming audiences back to our 'new' theatre, working with partner companies and producers to present a wide-ranging programme. From exceptional dramas to new musicals with outstanding creative teams, we are excited to provide inspiring experiences for everyone. These performances, combined with our growing participation work and newly launched creation schemes with local artists, will ensure MAST becomes a hive of cultural activity for the city."

The full programme can be found at www.mayflowerstudios.org.uk