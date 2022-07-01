Lulu Heads to St Helens Theatre Royal as Part of UK Tour in November

From Shout to James Bond, from To Sir With Love to The Eurovision Song Contest; Lulu is a bona fide British music legend. On the eve of the 60th anniversary of Shout, she'll be touring the UK for the first time since Autumn 2019 with her most intimate show to date.

For The Record will combine remarkable stories and stunning clips with song. The show will be a chance to get to know the star, who has entertained legions of fans across 60 glorious years.

The tour will start on April 15 2023 at Eastleigh Thornden Hall before visiting Scotland, Wales and all corners of England with 31 dates in Spring. It will resume in Scotland on October 4 for a further 30 dates, ending at Cheltenham Town Hall on November 12th. The show stops off at St Helens Theatre Royal on Friday 10th November 2023.

Lulu said: "I'm excited to be sharing my story and my music with my first tour in four years. It's been an incredible story and I'm looking forward to telling that in For The Record. This is a completely different show to anything I've ever done before."

The show will feature stories from Lulu's remarkable career - from being friends with The Beatles to marrying a Bee Gee, from winning the Eurovision Song Contest to enjoying a colossal hit with Shout, from her relationship with David Bowie to the wonder of Relight My Fire, her Number One with Take That. There'll be exclusive photography and video footage as well as incredible songs from a pop icon, whose star continues to burn bright.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 1st July.