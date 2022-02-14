Louise Redknapp Joins the Cast of FATAL ATTRACTION

Casting has been announced for the second leg of a new production of Fatal Attraction based on the classic Paramount Pictures Corporation film. From Wednesday 9th March (New Theatre, Cardiff) acclaimed actress, musician, TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star Louise Redknapp joins Oliver Farnworth (Dan Gallagher) as his wife, Beth and Susie Amy who takes on the role of Alex Forrest when Kym Marsh concludes her run in the tour on Saturday 5th March 2022.

The tour then visits the Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham; Richmond Theatre, Richmond; Royal and Derngate, Northampton; Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury; Theatre Royal, Glasgow; Arts Theatre, Cambridge and the Grand Opera House, York.

LOUISE REDKNAPP is a musician, TV presenter, actress and fashion influencer. Louise rose to prominence as a member of the girl band Eternal, before embarking on a highly successful solo career. Eternal were the first all-girl group to sell over 1 million copies of an album in the UK with their debut Always & Forever and remain the top selling girl band of the 90's with over 10 million records sold.

Louise went solo in 1995 and her first album, Naked, produced 5 hits and sold over 1 million copies. In 2016, Louise was announced as a contestant for the BBC's flagship show Strictly Come Dancing. Here, she stormed her way to the finals and was named runner-up. The following year, she made her stage debut starring as Sally Bowles in Cabaret (National Tour) with Will Young and in 2019 made her West End debut in Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 The Musical (Savoy Theatre) as Violet Newstead, a role she reprised to great acclaim for the tour which ran throughout 2021. Please click HERE for Louise's full biography. www.louiseofficial.co.uk

Since becoming a household name in Footballer's Wives, SUSIE AMY has taken on various parts including the lead role in the American miniseries La Femme Musketeer, which also starred Gerard Depardieu and Nastassja Kinski, and a lead role in ITV's Echo Beach and Moving Wallpaper with Ben Miller. Other Television includes: Hollyoaks, Plus One, My Family, Coronation Street, New Street Law, Hotel Babylon, Death In Paradise, The Royal, Sam's Game, Holby City, Casualty, Dark Realm and Sirens. Films include: Andy Garcia's Modigliani, House of 9 with Dennis Hopper and Peter Capaldi, Lesbian Vampire Killers, The Pimp, Psych:9, Two Families, Dead Fish, Bonded By Blood and Silent Hours in which she played Hugh Bonneville's wife Rosemary. Theatre includes: The Marilyn Conspiracy (Edinburgh Festival); Out Of Order (UK Tour); Rehearsal For Murder (UK Tour); Wait Until Dark (UK Tour); After Juliet (Young Vic/ National Theatre); The Mummy (Belgrade Theatre) and Murder On The Nile (UK Tour).

OLIVER FARNWORTH'S theatre credits includes: The Girl On The Train (UK Tour); The Marilyn Conspiracy (International Tour); Down The Dock Road (Theatre Royal Liverpool); Dobbo (Royal Court Liverpool); Inherit the Wind (New Vic Theatre); Beautiful Thing (Arts Theatre/ UK Tour); Santa Claus The Musical (Grand Theater, Singapore); The Widowing Of Mrs Holroyd (New Vic Theatre); A View From The Bridge (Theatre By The Lake); Holding The Man (Trafalgar Studios); Kes (Liverpool Playhouse & UK Tour); Merchant Of Venice (Changeling Theatre); A Midsummer Night's Dream (British Shakespeare Company); Saturday Night Sunday Morning (Harrogate Theatre/ Oldham Coliseum); London Plays: London Tongue (Old Red Lion); Under Milk Wood (New Vic Studio); The Roaring Girl (New Vic Studio) and The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe (Redgrave Theatre).Television includes: Endeavour Vi, Coronation Street, Mr. Selfridge, Doctors Xiv, The Royal and Hollyoaks. Films include: Love Type D. Workshops include: Dracula (New Vic Theatre).

The cast also includes Anita Booth as Joan, Troy Glasgow as O'Rourke, John Macaulay as Jimmy, Emma Laird Craig as understudy Beth / Alex and Christina Balmer as understudy Joan / O'Rourke.

Fatal Attraction is the latest grip-the-edge-of-your-seat thriller from the producers of the celebrated tours of Patrick Hamilton's Gaslight and Patricia Highsmith's Strangers on a Train. Fatal Attraction is written by James Dearden, who based the stage play on his Oscar-nominated screenplay, which in turn was adapted from his 1980 short film, Diversion. This brand-new production is directed by Loveday Ingram with Rachel Heyburn as Assistant Director. Fatal Attraction features Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Projection Design by Mogzi, Lighting Design by Jack Knowles, Sound Design by Carolyn Downing and Paul Englishby is the show's Composer. Fatal Attraction has been cast by Anne Vosser.

One of the most iconic films of the era, Fatal Attraction was one of 1987's highest grossing US Box Office release, securing six major Oscar nominations at the following year's Academy Awards, including: Best Actress for Glenn Close's mesmerising depiction of urbane sophisticate Alex Forrest, Best Supporting Actress (Anne Archer), Best Writing Adapted Screenplay (James Dearden), Best Director (Adrian Lyne), Best Editing, and Best Picture. Michael Douglas - at the peak of his Hollywood powers - was omitted from the list only as he was nominated elsewhere in the Best Actor category for his role as Gordon 'greed is good' Gecko in Wall Street, which he went on to win. Fatal Attraction's success was such that the film inspired a generation of psychosexual thrillers in the years that followed.

Loveday Ingram trained with John Barton at the RSC and was previously Associate Director at Chichester Festival Theatre. Loveday's credits include: The Rover, The Merchant of Venice (Royal Shakespeare Company); Henry V, Julius Caesar (Storyhouse); Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery (Liverpool Playhouse/National Centre for the Performing Arts, China); My One and Only (Piccadilly Theatre/Chichester). Nominated for 4 Olivier Awards and Evening Standard Award); The Blue Room (also Chichester), When Harry Met Sally (Theatre Royal Haymarket); Bedroom Farce (Aldwych Theatre); Three Sisters, Pal Joey (nominated for TMA and Barclay Best Musical Awards), Dead Funny, Insignificance (Chichester Festival Theatre); Macbeth (Theatre Severn); Richard III (Nottingham Playhouse/York Theatre Royal); These Shining Lives (Park Theatre); Rockabye (Beckett Centenary Festival/Gate Theatre Dublin/Barbican); Boston Marriage, Hysteria (Irish Times Award) (Project Theatre Dublin); Outlying Islands, Lettice and Lovage (Bath Theatre Royal); The Messiah (National Theatre of Brent/Bush Theatre). Opera credits include All About Love (Linbury Studio); Brittain's Rape of Lucrece (BAC) and Barber's Vanessa (Lyric Hammersmith). Music Video includes This Time It's Forever (Women's Aid).

Tour Dates

Tue 8 - Sat 12 Feb Box Office: 01225 448815

Theatre Royal, Bath www.theatreroyal.org.uk

Tue 15 - Sat 19 Feb Box Office: 0844 871 3011

Theatre Royal, Nottingham www.trch.co.uk

Tue 21 - 26 Feb Box Office: 0333 009 5399

Opera House, Manchester www.atgtickets.com/shows/fatal-attraction/opera-house-manchester/

Tue 1 - Sat 5 March Box Office: 0844 871 3011

Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham

CAST CHANGE Susie Amy will perform the role of Alex Forrest, Louise Redknapp the role of Beth Gallagher and Oliver Farnworth that of Dan Gallagher from Wednesday 9th March onwards.

Tue 8- Sat 12 March Box Office: 029 2087 8889

New Theatre, Cardiff www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

Tue 15 - Sat 19 March Box Office: 01242 572573

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham www.everymantheatre.org.uk

Tue 22 - Sat 26 March Box Office: 03330 096 690.

Richmond Theatre, Richmond www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre

Tue 29 March - Sat 2 April Box Office: 01604 624 811

Royal and Derngate, Northampton www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Tue 5 - Sat 9 April Box Office: 0844 871 7627

Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre

Tue 19 April - Sat 23 April Box Office: 0844 8717647

Theatre Royal, Glasgow www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-glasgow

Tue 26 - 30 April Box Office: 01223 503333

Arts Theatre, Cambridge www.cambridgeartstheatre.com/whats-on/fatal-attraction

Tue 3 - 7 May Box Office: 0333 009 6690

York, Grand Opera House www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york