Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton Will Embark on 10 - CHAMPIONS REIGNITED Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ten years after lifting the trophy and capturing the nation's hearts on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton are reuniting for the very first time in a brand-new, limited theatre tour: 10 -Joanne and Ore - Champions Reignited.

A decade on from their unforgettable 2016 victory, the champions are back together to celebrate ten years of friendship, up close and personal, in a spectacular show filled with songs, stories and dance from their glittering careers.

Ore Oduba said: "Seriously how has it been 10 years? I can't think of a more perfect way to celebrate 10 years of friendship. Joanne is simply my one-in-a-million, a decade ago she changed my life and ever since we lifted the trophy on that unforgettable night in 2016, we've performed in countless shows but never together. Until now. 10 - Champions Reignited is the show we've always wanted to bring to life - a spectacular unlike anything anyone will have seen before."

Joanne Clifton added: “10 years on, multiple musicals and plays later and finally we're coming together again ! I cannot WAIT! Using the words we said to each other 10 years ago, let's just go out there, have the most fun possible, and show everyone just what we can do! “

Since their Strictly Come Dancing triumph, Ore has become one of the UK's most versatile leading men, starring as Dr Frederick Frankenstein in Young Frankenstein, Caractacus Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Brad Majors in the 50th anniversary production of The Rocky Horror Show, alongside acclaimed roles in Pretty Woman: The Musical and the world premiere of Peter James' thriller Picture You Dead. He also made his screen acting debut in BBC One's Noughts + Crosses and is a familiar face to millions as a broadcaster across national television and radio.

From decorated ballroom champion to acclaimed Musical Theatre star, World Professional Showdance Champion and European Professional Ballroom Champion Joanne, also a Carl Alan Award winner and two-time Offie nominee, has enjoyed leading roles include Velma Von Tussle in Hairspray, Princess Fiona in Shrek, Morticia Addams in The Addams Family, Janet in The Rocky Horror Show, and most recently Polly Sherman in the West End and UK tour of Fawlty Towers the Play.

Presented by AJ Jenks and Chris Weeks for Buddy Boys Productions, currently touring the acclaimed The Cavern Club Story, and Creative Direction from Nick Winston, 10 - Joanne and Ore - Champions Reignited will visit Bournemouth, Fareham, Crawley, Peterborough, Buxton, Grimsby and Leeds with further dates to follow.

Strictly Come Dancing fans, this is the moment you've been waiting for.

Don't miss your chance to see Ore and Joanne back together, reignited and ready to take to the floor once more. Tickets go on sale from Tuesday 3rd March. Please check individual venues for pre-sale and on-sale dates.

Tour Dates

17 August 2026 – Bournemouth Pavilion

www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk

18 August 2026 – Fareham Live

www.farehamlive.co.uk

19 August 2026 – The Hawth, Crawley

www.hawth.co.uk

20 August 2026 – Peterborough New Theatre

www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

21 August 2026 – Buxton Opera House

www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

22 August 2026 – Grimsby Auditorium

www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

23 August 2026 – Leeds Grand Theatre

www.leedsheritagetheatres.com