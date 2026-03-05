SISTERS360 Will Embark on UK Tour
Family play SISTERS360 highlights the story of aspiring skateboarders on a UK tour.
Inspired by the true story of three sisters from Hull who challenged stereotypes through skateboarding, Sisters360 rolls into its UK tour this March. Written by award-winning playwright Asif Khan (Tartuffe, Royal Shakespeare Company; Combustion, Arcola Theatre) and produced by Turtle Key Arts, Sisters360 is a funny, high-energy play that uses skateboarding as an unlikely antidote to prejudice while daring to dream big. It promises to make waves in UK children's theatre, with hijab-wearing girls taking centre stage as funny, fiercely ambitious heroes of their own story.
Step-sisters Fatima and Salima, played by Sara Abanur and Farah Ashraf, are a dedicated skateboarding duo from Bradford with their hearts set on winning the Tiny is Mighty competition and following in the footsteps of their hero, Olympic medallist Sky Brown. Sisters360 follows the challenges the siblings face when their parents begin talking about separation and the prospect of living in different cities, and how their shared love for skateboarding becomes the one constant holding them together. This production is a universal family story about sisterhood and resilience, where their skateboarding dream refuses to be derailed by the messy realities of teenage life.
The show is rooted in the real story of Layna, Maysa and Amaya, known as the “Hijabi Sisters” from Hull, whose passion for skateboarding in hijabs placed them in the spotlight of the media. Recognising the powerful intersection of Muslim girls in skate culture and driven by a mission to address the lack of representation in children's theatre, writer Asif Khan wrote Sisters360. Working closely with the Hijabi Sisters and keeping his own children in mind, this heartfelt family show captures the defining intensity of sisterly love and love for the sport.
Writer Asif Khan, comments, "As a parent you worry about the challenges our children face, which we ourselves faced when we were kids. One of which I only fully understood as an adult was the effects of never seeing myself represented. All the ‘cool' people on television, sport, music, films, plays never included anyone who looked like me. This led me to believe that being ‘brown' and being a ‘Muslim' was not cool. Because there is a lack of stories for children involving British Muslim characters, I thought – why not write some myself?"
Sisters360 in rooted in the authentic and contemporary British Muslim identity. The hijab is part of who Fatima and Salima are, highlighted by Costume Designer Erin C Guan who brings the original sisters' dedication to their identity to life on stage. This production provides Muslim children the experience of seeing themselves reflected on stage as confident and fiercely ambitious.
Tour Dates
- 20th – 21st March 2026 Half Moon Theatre
Half Moon Young People's Theatre, 43 White Horse Road, London E1 0ND halfmoon.org.uk
- 28th March 2026 Midlands Art Centre
Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham, B12 9QH macbirmingham.co.uk
- 31st March 2026 Artsdepot
Studio Theatre, 5 Nether Street, Tally Ho Corner, North Finchley, London N12 0GA artsdepot.co.uk
- 2nd April 2026 The Curve
William Street, Slough, SL1 1XY curvevenue.uk
- 4th April 2026 Derby Theatre
15 Theatre Walk, St Peter's Quarter, Derby, DE1 2NF derbytheatre.co.uk
- 7th April 2026 New Wolsey Theatre
Civic Drive, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 2AS wolseytheatre.co.uk
- 9th April 2026 Greenwich Theatre
Crooms Hill, London, SE10 8ES greenwichtheatre.org.uk
- 10th April 2026 Octagon Theatre
Howell Croft South, Bolton, BL1 1SB octagonbolton.co.uk
- 11th April 2026 Connaught Theatre Studio
Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG wtm.uk
- 14th April 2026 Waterside
1 Waterside, Sale, Manchester, M33 7ZF watersidearts.org
- 17th April 2026 Lincoln Arts Centre
Brayford Pool, University of Lincoln, LN6 7TS lincolnartscentre.co.uk
- 18th April 2026 Lawrence Batley Theatre
Queen's Street, Huddersfield, HD1 2SP thelbt.org
- 22nd April – 23rd April 2026 Belgrade Theatre
Belgrade Square, Corporation Street, Coventry, CV1 1GS belgrade.co.uk
- 25th April 2026 Corn Exchange Newbury
Market Place, Newbury, RG14 5BD cornexchangenew.com
- 26th April 2026 Hat Factory Arts Centre
Bute Street, Luton, LU1 2EY culturetrust.com
- 23rd May 2026 Warwick Arts Centre
University of Warwick, Coventry, CV4 7FD warwickartscentre.co.uk
- 24th May 2026 Attenborough Arts Centre
University of Leicester, Lancaster Road, Leicester, LE1 7HA attenborougharts.com
- 27th May 2026 Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre
Raby Road, Hartlepool, TS24 8AH culturehartlepool.com
- 29th May 2026 Mercury Theatre
Balkerne Gate, Colchester, CO1 1PT mercurytheatre.co.uk
- 6th June 2026 Norwich Theatre Stage Two
Chantry Road, Norwich, NR2 1RL norwichtheatre.org
- 20th June 2026 Start of the Line Festival
Morden Park, London, SM4 5QU seetickets.com
- 21st June 2026 Migration Matters Festival
Sheffield City Centre migrationmattersfestival.co.uk
- 27th June 2026 Aberystwyth Arts Centre
Aberystwyth University, Penglais Campus, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, SY23 3DE aberystwythartscentre.co.uk
