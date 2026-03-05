SISTERS360 Will Embark on UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Inspired by the true story of three sisters from Hull who challenged stereotypes through skateboarding, Sisters360 rolls into its UK tour this March. Written by award-winning playwright Asif Khan (Tartuffe, Royal Shakespeare Company; Combustion, Arcola Theatre) and produced by Turtle Key Arts, Sisters360 is a funny, high-energy play that uses skateboarding as an unlikely antidote to prejudice while daring to dream big. It promises to make waves in UK children's theatre, with hijab-wearing girls taking centre stage as funny, fiercely ambitious heroes of their own story.

Step-sisters Fatima and Salima, played by Sara Abanur and Farah Ashraf, are a dedicated skateboarding duo from Bradford with their hearts set on winning the Tiny is Mighty competition and following in the footsteps of their hero, Olympic medallist Sky Brown. Sisters360 follows the challenges the siblings face when their parents begin talking about separation and the prospect of living in different cities, and how their shared love for skateboarding becomes the one constant holding them together. This production is a universal family story about sisterhood and resilience, where their skateboarding dream refuses to be derailed by the messy realities of teenage life.

The show is rooted in the real story of Layna, Maysa and Amaya, known as the “Hijabi Sisters” from Hull, whose passion for skateboarding in hijabs placed them in the spotlight of the media. Recognising the powerful intersection of Muslim girls in skate culture and driven by a mission to address the lack of representation in children's theatre, writer Asif Khan wrote Sisters360. Working closely with the Hijabi Sisters and keeping his own children in mind, this heartfelt family show captures the defining intensity of sisterly love and love for the sport.

Writer Asif Khan, comments, "As a parent you worry about the challenges our children face, which we ourselves faced when we were kids. One of which I only fully understood as an adult was the effects of never seeing myself represented. All the ‘cool' people on television, sport, music, films, plays never included anyone who looked like me. This led me to believe that being ‘brown' and being a ‘Muslim' was not cool. Because there is a lack of stories for children involving British Muslim characters, I thought – why not write some myself?"

Sisters360 in rooted in the authentic and contemporary British Muslim identity. The hijab is part of who Fatima and Salima are, highlighted by Costume Designer Erin C Guan who brings the original sisters' dedication to their identity to life on stage. This production provides Muslim children the experience of seeing themselves reflected on stage as confident and fiercely ambitious.

Tour Dates

20th – 21st March 2026 Half Moon Theatre

Half Moon Young People's Theatre, 43 White Horse Road, London E1 0ND halfmoon.org.uk

Half Moon Young People's Theatre, 43 White Horse Road, London E1 0ND halfmoon.org.uk 28th March 2026 Midlands Art Centre

Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham, B12 9QH macbirmingham.co.uk

Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham, B12 9QH macbirmingham.co.uk 31st March 2026 Artsdepot

Studio Theatre, 5 Nether Street, Tally Ho Corner, North Finchley, London N12 0GA artsdepot.co.uk

Studio Theatre, 5 Nether Street, Tally Ho Corner, North Finchley, London N12 0GA artsdepot.co.uk 2nd April 2026 The Curve

William Street, Slough, SL1 1XY curvevenue.uk

William Street, Slough, SL1 1XY curvevenue.uk 4th April 2026 Derby Theatre

15 Theatre Walk, St Peter's Quarter, Derby, DE1 2NF derbytheatre.co.uk

15 Theatre Walk, St Peter's Quarter, Derby, DE1 2NF derbytheatre.co.uk 7th April 2026 New Wolsey Theatre

Civic Drive, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 2AS wolseytheatre.co.uk

Civic Drive, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 2AS wolseytheatre.co.uk 9th April 2026 Greenwich Theatre

Crooms Hill, London, SE10 8ES greenwichtheatre.org.uk

Crooms Hill, London, SE10 8ES greenwichtheatre.org.uk 10th April 2026 Octagon Theatre

Howell Croft South, Bolton, BL1 1SB octagonbolton.co.uk

Howell Croft South, Bolton, BL1 1SB octagonbolton.co.uk 11th April 2026 Connaught Theatre Studio

Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG wtm.uk

Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG wtm.uk 14th April 2026 Waterside

1 Waterside, Sale, Manchester, M33 7ZF watersidearts.org

1 Waterside, Sale, Manchester, M33 7ZF watersidearts.org 17th April 2026 Lincoln Arts Centre

Brayford Pool, University of Lincoln, LN6 7TS lincolnartscentre.co.uk

Brayford Pool, University of Lincoln, LN6 7TS lincolnartscentre.co.uk 18th April 2026 Lawrence Batley Theatre

Queen's Street, Huddersfield, HD1 2SP thelbt.org

Queen's Street, Huddersfield, HD1 2SP thelbt.org 22nd April – 23rd April 2026 Belgrade Theatre

Belgrade Square, Corporation Street, Coventry, CV1 1GS belgrade.co.uk

Belgrade Square, Corporation Street, Coventry, CV1 1GS belgrade.co.uk 25th April 2026 Corn Exchange Newbury

Market Place, Newbury, RG14 5BD cornexchangenew.com

Market Place, Newbury, RG14 5BD cornexchangenew.com 26th April 2026 Hat Factory Arts Centre

Bute Street, Luton, LU1 2EY culturetrust.com

Bute Street, Luton, LU1 2EY culturetrust.com 23rd May 2026 Warwick Arts Centre

University of Warwick, Coventry, CV4 7FD warwickartscentre.co.uk

University of Warwick, Coventry, CV4 7FD warwickartscentre.co.uk 24th May 2026 Attenborough Arts Centre

University of Leicester, Lancaster Road, Leicester, LE1 7HA attenborougharts.com

University of Leicester, Lancaster Road, Leicester, LE1 7HA attenborougharts.com 27th May 2026 Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre

Raby Road, Hartlepool, TS24 8AH culturehartlepool.com

Raby Road, Hartlepool, TS24 8AH culturehartlepool.com 29th May 2026 Mercury Theatre

Balkerne Gate, Colchester, CO1 1PT mercurytheatre.co.uk

Balkerne Gate, Colchester, CO1 1PT mercurytheatre.co.uk 6th June 2026 Norwich Theatre Stage Two

Chantry Road, Norwich, NR2 1RL norwichtheatre.org

Chantry Road, Norwich, NR2 1RL norwichtheatre.org 20th June 2026 Start of the Line Festival

Morden Park, London, SM4 5QU seetickets.com

Morden Park, London, SM4 5QU seetickets.com 21st June 2026 Migration Matters Festival

Sheffield City Centre migrationmattersfestival.co.uk

Sheffield City Centre migrationmattersfestival.co.uk 27th June 2026 Aberystwyth Arts Centre

Aberystwyth University, Penglais Campus, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, SY23 3DE aberystwythartscentre.co.uk