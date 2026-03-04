My Shows
Spring Cast Set For NEWSREVUE at Canal Café Theatre

Performances run from Thursday 26th February until Saturday 4th April.

The cast has been announced for NewsRevue at Canal Café Theatre. The Guinness World Record–breaking, longest-running live comedy show in the world continues to delight audiences at its Little Venice home, with a brand-new cast every six weeks throughout the year.  Performances run from Thursday 26th February until Saturday 4th April.

A key to NewsRevue’s longevity is its instinct for perfectly timed material that punches up, not down, propelling audiences through the week’s headlines at breakneck speed. Fresh topical content is written weekly by the cast and company themselves and former NewsRevue teams. From felon presidents and disgraced royals to the inexorable rise of AI, the news cycle keeps on giving. 

Alumni include Gemma Whelan, Sara Pascoe, Bill Bailey, Saskia Reeves and Michelle Collins

Current Team 

Performers: Matilda Bell, Bewlay Dean-Stanton, Charlie Sharpe & Natasha Vincent 

Director: Freja Gift 

Musical Director: Marissa Landy 





