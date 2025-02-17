London Premiere Of IVORIES is Coming To Old Red Lion Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The London premiere of IVORIES by Riley Elton McCarthy, directed by Georgie Rankom, is coming to Old Red Lion Theatre from 1 - 26 July, 2025.

Dust on the mantle. The basement, off-limits. Returning home to settle their dying grandmother's estate, Sloane spirals into a story they swore they'd never tell. Their husband unearths malevolent family secrets, and their Best Friend discovers there's more to the creaky old house than meets the eye. The haunted house transforms into tragicomic depravity.

A bisexual spin on the Golden Age of Horror, this propulsive and spine-tingling new drama dares you to think twice about what may be lurking underneath your home that you'd rather stay buried.

After a haunting smash-hit run at the Edinburgh Fringe and three limited engagements in New York, IVORIES will get a second poltergeist in its London premiere at the Old Red Lion Theatre, 418 St John Street, London, EC1V 4NJ, 1 - 26 July, 2025.

Uniting critically acclaimed director Georgie Rankcom (The Frogs, Anyone Can Whistle, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (Southwark Playhouse) and subversive breakout playwright Riley Elton McCarthy (The Lesbian Play at The Triad Theater, recommended by Time Out & New York Times) for a bone-chilling evening of horror. Riley Elton McCarthy returns to star as Sloane for this first major London production.

