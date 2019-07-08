Little Angel Theatre Season Announced

From the smallest babies to young people and adults, there's something for everyone at Little Angel Theatre this autumn and winter. The youngest audiences can experience their very first theatre outing in The Bed, a sensory story time for under 3s adapted from a Sylvia Plath poem written for her own children.

In the autumn, to mark National Poetry Day on 3 October, an Edward Lear season will see his absurd poem The Dong with a Luminous Nose brought to life for children and adults; and you can find out what the Owl and the Pussy-cat did next in Julia Donaldson and Charlotte Voake's sequel.

At Christmas, choose between brand new festive musical The Pixie and the Pudding for 4-11 year olds and the revival of Me..., based on Emma Dodd's picture book, a heart-warming story about a parent's love for their child.

Artistic Director, Samantha Lane, said: 'I am delighted to welcome you to Little Angel Theatre for another season of fantastic stories and puppetry.'

FULL LISTINGS

We're Going on a Bear Hunt

A Little Angel Theatre production

Dates: 29 August - 8 September

We're going on a bear hunt.

We're going to catch a big one.

What a beautiful day!

We're not scared.

A family go on an expedition of a lifetime - running down the grassy bank, wading through the cold river, squelching over the oozy mud, stumbling into the dark forest, then peering into a cave... what will they find there? Little Angel Theatre's acclaimed adaptation returns to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Michael Rosen's beloved book.

Brought to life with beautiful puppets designed by Lyndie Wright and original music by Barb Jungr, this production is ideal for brave hunters and bear lovers alike.

Recommended for ages 3 - 8

Running time: 45 hour approx.

£13.50 / £11.50 children and concessions

All tickets £5 at 5pm on Fridays

The Bed

A Little Angel Theatre production Dates: 12 September - 6 October

Most Beds are Beds for sleeping

and resting,

but the best Beds are much more

interesting!

Curl up and get comfy for a bedtime story like no other. Go on a journey sprinkled with fantasy and escapism, where you will meet elephants, macaws and parakeets. Venture underwater, to the North Pole and even outer space without ever leaving the comfort of your own bed. Beds come in all shapes and sizes, from cots to king-sized, and some you might never have heard of before - see if you can discover them all along the way.

This enchanting poem by Sylvia Plath, written for her own children, is brought to life in a special show for babies and toddlers.

Baby version: Recommended for ages 6 - 18 months Toddler version: Recommended for ages 18 months - 3 years

Running time: 45 minutes approx. including a short play session

£11 adults / £9 children, babies (over 6 months) and concessions

All tickets £5 at 5pm on Fridays

This play is based on the original book The Bed Book. Text copyright © Sylvia Plath 1984. Illustrations copyright © Quentin Blake 1984. Published by Faber & Faber.

The Dong with a Luminous Nose

A Little Angel Theatre and Cubic Feet co-production

Dates: 14 September - 10 November

Press performance: Saturday 21 September, 2pm

Relaxed performance: Saturday 26 October, 2.15pm

And those who watch at that midnight hour From Hall or Terrace, or lofty Tower, Cry, as the wild light passes along, - "The Dong! The Dong! The wandering Dong through the forest goes! The Dong! The Dong! The Dong with a luminous nose!

Edward is a bit of an oddball. A shy and troubled boy, he makes no effort to get on with other people. Instead he is always watching the horizon, waiting for something to happen. Then one day "the Jumblies" arrive, and his life is turned upside down... then shaken about a bit... and then a bit more!

With a huge and colourful cast of abstract and figurative puppets, this absurd take on Lear's nonsense classic explores that difficult age between being a child and becoming an adult. Brought to you by the designer/director and composer partnership behind Little Angel Theatre's Alice in Wonderland and The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me.

Recommended for ages 7 - adult

Running time: 1 hr 10 minutes approx.

£14 / £12 children and concessions All tickets £8 for previews 14 - 20 September All tickets £8 at 4.30pm on Saturday 28 September and Saturday 19 October

All tickets £5 at 5pm on Fridays

The Further Adventures of the Owl and the Pussy-cat

A Little Angel Theatre and Royal & Derngate, Northampton production

Dates: 27 September - 17 November

Press performance: Saturday 5 October, 11.45am

Relaxed performance: Saturday 9 November, 2pm

The Owl and the Pussy-cat sailed away

In a beautiful blue balloon.

They took some jam, and a honey-roast ham,

Which they ate with their runcible spoon.

When their beautiful golden ring is stolen, the Owl and the Pussy-cat must travel far from the safety of the Bong-tree glade as their search for the thief leads them across the Sea, to the Chankly Bore and beyond. Find out what these two beloved characters did next and join them on a journey through a nonsensical land full of adventure.

Julia Donaldson and Charlotte Voake's sequel to Edward Lear's classic poem is brought to life on stage for the first time with stunning puppetry, enchanting rhyme and original music.

Recommended for ages 3 - 8

Running time: 45 minutes approx.

£13.50 / £11.50 children and concessions

All tickets £8 for previews 27 September - 4 October

All tickets £5 at 5pm on Fridays

This play is based on the original book The Further Adventures of the Owl and the Pussy-cat written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Charlotte Voake. Text © Julia Donaldson 2013. Illustrations © Charlotte Voake 2013. Published by Puffin Children's Books.

The Pixie and the Pudding A Little Angel Theatre production

Dates: 22 November 2019 - 2 February 2020

Relaxed performance: Saturday 14 December, 2pm

It's Christmas Eve on the farm, and the chickens, pigs and cows are fast asleep. Inside the farmhouse, the fire is roaring and a delicious, steaming pudding is left out on the windowsill... When Charlie and her dad move to the farm from the city, everything seems to go wrong. Dolly the cow's in a grump, there's not an egg to be found, and even the cockerel has stopped crowing! If only they'd paid attention to the mysterious note left on their windowsill about a curious pixie and the pudding she likes to eat on Christmas Eve...

This brand new musical brings a tale from Scandinavian folklore to life with puppetry, original music and a sprinkling of pixie magic.

Recommended for ages 4 - 11

Running time: 50 minutes approx.

£15 / £13 children and concessions Family ticket offer: £52 for 1 adult + 3 children or 2 adults + 2 children

All tickets £8 for previews 22 - 29 November

All tickets £5 at 5pm on Fridays

Me... A Little Angel Theatre production

Dates: 29 November 2019 - 2 February 2020

Relaxed performance: Saturday 11 January, 1pm

The world is a very big place, especially for a tiny baby penguin who is just finding her feet. The shimmering stars and glistening snow spin around our little hero, while the mountains tower high and the wind rushes to and fro. And although baby penguin may be small, her family know she's the biggest thing of all.

This early years favourite is a lovely and touching story about a parent and their love for their child by much loved children's author Emma Dodd.

Recommended for ages 2 - 5

Running time: 40 minutes approx.

£13.50 / £11.50 children and concessions

All tickets £5 at 5pm on Fridays





