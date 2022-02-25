Leeds Youth Opera brings The Enchanted Pig to Interplay Theatre!

Join in for a fantastical and hilarious romp through this fast-paced, fly by the seat of your pants fairytale adventure with opera, Vaudeville, modern musical theatre, and even a particularly fragrantly filthy fiancé...or is he a charming prince?

Director Rosie Kat and Conductor John Lyon lead a cast of fantastic young performers who are revisiting their younger years with this quirky fairytale.

Performances run March 3-5, 2022. Learn more at https://www.interplaytheatre.co.uk/whats-on/.