Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Leeds Youth Opera Brings THE ENCHANTED PIG to Interplay Theatre

pixeltracker

Performances run March 3-5, 2022.

Feb. 25, 2022  
Leeds Youth Opera Brings THE ENCHANTED PIG to Interplay Theatre

Leeds Youth Opera brings The Enchanted Pig to Interplay Theatre!

Join in for a fantastical and hilarious romp through this fast-paced, fly by the seat of your pants fairytale adventure with opera, Vaudeville, modern musical theatre, and even a particularly fragrantly filthy fiancé...or is he a charming prince?

Director Rosie Kat and Conductor John Lyon lead a cast of fantastic young performers who are revisiting their younger years with this quirky fairytale.

Performances run March 3-5, 2022. Learn more at https://www.interplaytheatre.co.uk/whats-on/.



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino

More Hot Stories For You

  • 'Phil Your Life' Returns with Season 2: MUSIC X WELLNESS
  • THAT'S NOT TRUE Comes to Hong Kong Arts Centre Shouson Theatre in March 2022
  • Hong Kong Dance Presents a Guided Tour of 'How Much Do You Know About the Three Kingdoms'
  • HK Dance Theatre Presents 'Art Education Theatre All About The Three Kingdoms'