Laura Wade's POSH To Tour The UK Starring Tyger Drew-Honey

Joe Prentice Productions today announces a new production of Olivier Award-winning writer Laura Wade's critically acclaimed dark comedy Posh, starring Tyger Drew-Honey (TV's Outnumbered). Heading out on a five-week UK tour, Posh will open at Oxford Playhouse on Tuesday 3 September and will tour to Cambridge Arts Theatre, Theatre Royal Bath, Rose Theatre Kingston and Theatr Clwyd, Mold until 26 October 2019. Full casting to be announced.

'One of the best plays of the decade' Daily Telegraph

Turning the spotlight on the privileged elite, Posh charts a night of debauchery, indulgence and violence as members of 'The Riot Club', a private gentleman's dining society, explore their innermost hatreds of the working classes. First staged at The Royal Court Theatre in London during the 2010 general election, the play's punchy dark humour and provocative political themes struck a chord with audiences and proved both a critical and sell-out success. The production soon transferred to the West End in May 2012, where it ran for twelve weeks at the Duke Of York's Theatre. In 2014, Posh saw global fame with its big screen incarnation, 'The Riot Club', starring Max Irons, Sam Claflin, Natalie Dormer and Tom Hollander. Now in 2019, as the Tory leadership race reaches fever pitch, this first ever UK tour of Wade's biting satire is as topical and relevant as ever.

Playwright Laura Wade said: 'Power, privilege and entitlement are as much in the news now as they were when Posh was first performed, so it feels like a good time to bring the boys back to the table...'

Oxford's prestigious and red-blooded Riot Club are back, but this time on one condition. They must behave. Keep it out of the Daily Mail. Preserve the reputation of the club. After the mishaps of this exclusive Oxford group at their last dinner, their President has promised its ex-members not to bring the club back into public disrepute. At a tough political time, the reputation of the PM cannot be tarnished. As the booze flows and the mood turns sour, will the brotherhood prevail or will the lawyers of those with the deepest pockets preserve these bright young men's futures?

Tyger Drew-Honey is most notable for his role as 'Jake' in the multi award-winning BBC sitcom Outnumbered, his series of topical and daring BBC documentaries Tyger Takes On, and as Dylan in BBC sitcom Cuckoo. Other TV credits include: Scream Street, Citizen Khan, Death in Paradise, Midsomer Murders, The Ministry of Curious Stuff, Threesome, Armstrong and Miller, The Large Family, and Doctors. His film credits include: A Midsummer Night's Dream, Friday Download - Up All Night and Horrid Henry. He has also recently finished filming as Jon Craven on feature film, Me, Myself, and Di. Tyger makes his stage debut in Posh playing 'Alistair Ryle', the toff with a chip on his shoulder.

Laura Wade is a multi award-winning playwright and screenwriter. Her most recent West End play, Home, I'm Darling won the 2019 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy. The play premiered at Theatr Clwyd in 2018 before transferring to the National Theatre followed by the Duke of York's and a national tour. Her stage adaptation of Jane Austen's unfinished novel The Watsons directed by Samuel West premiered at Chichester Festival Theatre in November 2018 and has just announced its West End transfer to the Menier Chocolate Factory this autumn, from 20 September to 16 November 2019. Other work includes: the stage adaptation of Sarah Waters' Tipping The Velvet (Lyric Hammersmith & Royal Lyceum Edinburgh); Posh (Royal Court Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre); Kreutzer vs Kreutzer (Sydney Opera House and Australian Tour); Alice (Sheffield Theatres), Olivier award nominated plays Colder Than Here (Soho Theatre & New York MCC Theater) and Breathing Corpses (Royal Court Theatre); Other Hands (Soho Theatre); and Young Emma (Finborough Theatre). In 2006 she won the Pearson Most Promising Playwright Award. Her screenplay The Riot Club, an adaptation of her 2010 stage play Posh, premiered at Toronto International Film Festival 2014. Laura is currently under commission to the Royal Court, Hampstead Theatre and The Lyric, Hammersmith.

Posh is written by Laura Wade, Directed by Lucy Hughes, with Set & Costume Design by Will Coombs, Lighting Design by Gary Bowman, Sound Design by Domenico Menghini. Posh is produced by Joe Prentice Productions.

UK TOUR 2019

Tue 3 - Sat 7 Sep

OXFORD Playhouse

Beaumont Street, Oxford OX1 2LW

Eves: Tue - Thu & Sat 7.30pm, Fri 7pm

Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm

Box Office: 01865 305301

oxfordplayhouse.com

Tue 17 - Sat 21 Sep

CAMBRIDGE Arts Theatre - on sale soon

6 St Edward's Passage, Cambridge CB2 3PJ

Eves: Tue - Sat 7.45pm

Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm

Box Office: 01223 503333

cambridgeartstheatre.com

Mon 23 - Sat 28 Sep

BATH Theatre Royal

Sawclose, Bath BA1 1ET

Eves: Mon - Sat 7.30pm

Mats: Wed & Sat 2.30pm

Box Office: 01225 448844

theatreroyal.org.uk

Tue 15 - Sat 19 Oct

KINGSTON Rose Theatre

24-26 High St, Kingston upon Thames KT1 1HL

Eves: Tue - Thu & Sat 7.30pm, Fri 8pm

Mats: Thu & Sat 2.30pm

Box Office: 020 8174 0090

rosetheatrekingston.org

Wed 23 - Sat 26 Oct

MOLD Theatr Clwyd

Mold, Flintshire CH7 1YA

Eves: Wed - Sat 7.30pm

Mat: Sat 2.30pm

Box Office: 01352 701521

theatrclwyd.com

Age guideline 14+

www.poshonstage.com





