Lagahoo Productions Announces Full Cast Of SPLINTERED At Vault Festival

Following a successful run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Lagahoo Productions today announces their inaugural production SPLINTERED, written and directed by Emily Aboud, will be making its London première. Aboud directs Charlotte Dowding, Chanté Faucher and Alice Vilanculo. The production will be opening as part of the 2020 Vault Festival line up on 12 February and runs until 16 February.

Caribbean people have a tendency to celebrate through hard times, and here we are - celebrating and trying to unpack what it means to be queer in a homophobic culture. It's a carnival dance party littered with sad truths and joyful lies.

"Carnival is rebellion, through rebellion we find joy."



Welcome to SPLINTERED, the queer carnival party! Based upon interviews with queer women in Trinidad & Tobago, this is a show unlike any other to grace the London stage. Carnival is a celebration despite and in spite of oppression. How does one deal with coming out in a homophobic culture? With a party, duh. Expect a form-breaking, joy-inducing cabaret with plenty wining and a f*cktonne of glitter - "come free up yuhself"!

Writer and director Emily Aboud today said, "It is such a privilege to bring SPLINTERED, finally, to a London audience. This play began simply as an exploration of the lives of queer womxn in the Caribbean, and has since taken in the theatrical forms of Carnival, the tongue-in-cheek humour of a cabaret, and an explosion of the Caribbean music I grew up with, to create what is, essentially, the queer play that I wish I'd seen when I was younger. Vault Festival celebrates and champions diverse and innovative work in the heart of London, and it's truly a dream-come-true to present a play about my country here - a play about the joy and sorrow of being queer in a place that is so accepting yet so homophobic."

SPLINTERED has been supported by Arts Council England.

Charlotte Dowding's theatre credits include, SPLINTERED, Girl Scouts vs. Aliens and Eat Your Heart Out (Edinburgh Festival Fringe), Paper. Scissors. Stone. (Vault Festival), Common Ground (Etcetera Theatre) and Commercial Break (Theatre 503).

Chanté Faucher's theatre credits include Cinderella (Oldham Coliseum), SPLINTERED marks her London stage debut.

Alice Vilanculo's theatre credits include Rosmerholm (Duke of York's Theatre), Macbeth (Garrick Theatre), To Kill A Mockingbird (Lyric Hammersmith), E8 (Edinburgh Festival Fringe) for which she was awarded the 2019 Edinburgh Stage Award for Outstanding Performance, Victoria's Knickers and Consensual (Soho Theatre).

Emily Aboud is the writer and director. Her directing credits include SPLINTERED (Bunker Theatre, Edinburgh Festival Fringe), Pink Lemonade (Gate Theatre, Edinburgh Festival Fringe), Exceptional Promise (Bush Theatre), Salty Irina (Ovalhouse) and What we talk about when we (don't) talk about race (Theatre503). SPLINTERED marks her professional writing debut. Aboud is an associate artist at the Bush Theatre and the artistic director of Lagahoo Productions.

Box Office: 0208 050 9241





