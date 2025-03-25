LITTLE BROTHER Comes to Soho Theatre This Autumn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Soho Theatre has announced its 2025 theatre season, with the world premiere of LITTLE BROTHER by Eoin McAndrew, winner of the 2024 Verity Bargate Award, this October. Tickets are now on sale.

Brigid's brother Niall calls her unexpectedly in the middle of the night. After he ends up in hospital, Niall moves back in with Brigid to get his life back on track. LITTLE BROTHER is a compelling exploration of a sibling relationship set in modern-day Belfast directed by Emma Jordan, award-winning Artistic Director of Prime Cut Productions. It is produced by Soho Theatre.

LITTLE BROTHER was selected from 1,700 entries to the Verity Bargate Award, Soho Theatre's prestigious new writing award sponsored by Character 7, the producers of The Night Manager and Culprits. The award's main prize is an £8,000 prize and a fully staged production at Soho Theatre. The judging panel, chaired by Character 7's Stephen Garett, was composed of industry experts: Moira Buffini, Anupama Chandrasekhar, Alan Cumming, Anthony Lau and Rebecca Lucy TAYLOR AKA Self Esteem.

Earlier this month, Sam Grabiner's Boys on the Verge of Tears, winner of the 2022 Verity Bargate Award, in a production directed by James Macdonald, was nominated for an Olivier Award in the Best New Production in Affiliate Theatre category following a critically acclaimed run at Soho Theatre last year. “Wild, thrilling, brutally honest and beautifully tender. This is a truly extraordinary new play.”

Soho Theatre's new theatre season sees the end of WEATHER GIRL's sold out run on 5 April, and will also feature previously announced THIS BITTER EARTH by Harrison David Rivers, directed by Billy Porter and starring Omari Douglas and Alexander Lincoln, as well as New York cabaret artist Salty Brine with THESE ARE THE CONTENTS OF MY HEAD (THE Annie Lennox SHOW), 2024 Edinburgh fringe hit PLAYFIGHT by Julia Grogan, Naomi Denny's ALL THE HAPPY THINGS developed on Soho Theatre's Writers' Lab, the return of Australian cabaret star Meow Meow, comedian Ivo Graham's CAROUSEL: A THEATRE SHOW, improvised performance David Elms DESCRIBES A ROOM, PAPER SWANS by Flabbergast, the return of BROWN GIRLS DO IT TOO: MAMA TOLD ME NOT TO COME, Access All Areas and The Lowry's A SMALL ENCLOSED ROOM WITH ALFIE MURPHY, BUBBLE SCHMEISIS written and performed by Nick Cassenbaum, IMAGINARY FRIENDS written and performed by Daniel Bye, and Yolanda Mercy's FAILURE PROJECT. Listings available below.

Soho Theatre Walthamstow's upcoming theatre programme includes Natalie Palamides' WEER, BROWN GIRLS DO IT TOO: MAMA TOLD ME NOT TO COME, Bryony Kimmings' BOG WITCH, and the pantomime ALADDIN & THE MAGIC LAMP written and directed by Susie McKenna.

