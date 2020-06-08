LGBTQ+ Online Musical Theatre Festival Announced In Celebration Of Pride Month

MPTheatricals, Queerly Productions, ALPMusicals, Musical Theatre Network & Mercury Musicals Developments present MTPRIDE: an intersectional online musical theatre festival. The series celebrates Pride past, present and future through performances from Musical Theatre stars who are also members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Beginning the trilogy, Queered reframes existing shows and reimagines classic MT moments in completely new contexts to explore queer histories, lost stories & personal experiences. The showcase will blend live performances and spectacular recordings to create an evening that celebrates and interogates what queer representation in Musical Theatre can be.

The following week, Queerly Productions bring Sinqueerly, Me online! Sinqueerly Me brings Queer Womxn and Trans folk to the forefront. Two hosts will choose songs through which their own life story as an LGBTQ+ womxn/non-binary person can be told: from queer classics, to re-imagined pop songs and new writing. These songs will be brought to life by an ensemble of West End stars and up-and-coming LGBTQ+ Female/Trans performers, resulting in a hysterical, heart-warming and occasionally challenging show about discovering your own queer voice.

Bringing the festival to a close, MTPRIDE is proud to be collaborating with musical theatre director/producer Adam Lenson to present SIGNAL x MTPRIDE, a concert of queer artist driven new musical theatre. Since lockdown ALP has produced five multi-location SIGNAL ONLINE concerts that have been watched by over 40,000 people. In this special version of the acclaimed series, twelve LGBTQ+ musical theatre writers will present new songs live from their living rooms to yours.

In addition to the trilogy of performances, MTPRIDE is thrilled to be partnering with MTN & MMD to host a panel exploring LGBTQ+ representations within musical theatre on Monday 29th June at 5:00pm. Details of panelists will be announced in the coming weeks.

The performances will be streamed on YouTube on Wednesday 24th June, 1st July & 8th July at 8:00pm BST. Full details and schedule can be found at www.mtpride.co.uk. The trilogy will be available on a Pay What You Can basis as MTPRIDE believes it is vital that queer focused works are easily accessible, particularly for younger queer viewers. All proceeds will be split between UK Black Pride, Gendered Intelligence, and a support fund for the artists involved.

More information on each performance, how to watch and support MTPRIDE can be found at www.mtpride.co.uk.

