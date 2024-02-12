LAND OF LOST CONTENT Will Embark on UK Tour

The tour runs February to May 2024.
Henry Madd’s autobiographical show Land of Lost Content is set to tour the UK this Spring, commencing with a weeklong run at London’s Arcola Theatre. A provocative, nostalgic insight into friendship and adolescence, Land of Lost Content is an empowering coming-of-age story about the trials of growing up in a small country town, and its ongoing effects on two estranged mates. Drawing on themes of mental health and substance abuse in rural areas, this poignant work sheds light on the unique challenges small town life poses to relationships, through a funny yet moving blend of theatre and spoken word.
Henry and Jake were two bored friends who grew up in Ludlow, a quiet country town where friendships were forged in failed adventures, bad habits, and damp raves, as they stumbled through adolescence looking for something to do. Then Henry moved away. Now he’s back, and there’s no enjoying a welcome home pint without facing up to the memories – and the people – he left behind. Welcome to a town where worlds are turned upside down in an instant, yet nothing seems to change.
Land of Lost Content is a necessary analysis on youth mental health and addiction, highlighting the effects of underfunded mental health and youth services, and the stigma around reaching out in rural settings. The show expertly produces the atmosphere of the people and places in Ludlow, immersing audiences from all backgrounds in its microcosm. On their path, Henry and Jake trip over hurdles of abuse, drugs, and unreliable buses as life refuses to go to plan.
Director/Producer Nic Connaughton comments, Land of Lost Content touched so many people during its London and Edinburgh Fringe runs in 2022 and we are so delighted to be bringing the show to 13 venues across the UK this spring! At its heart, it is a story of leaving your hometown, what changes, and what stays the same. It doesn't matter the specifics of the place, but the feeling of moving on and returning has proved universal (with the show being picked as one of The Stage's Top 50 shows at Fringe 2022, and as a Guardian Readers' Best Show of 2022). We can't wait to travel the UK and bring this amazing pocket-sized gut punch of a play to even more people!
Land of Lost Content is designed by Donald Marshall (best known as RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 5 winner Ginger Johnson), with Sound Design by Munotida Chinyanga and Lighting Design by Matthew Swithinbank. Lauren Lambert-Moore (Far Out, Vault Festival/Clapham Omnibus) is joining the production as Co-Director for the UK Tour.
The show will begin its tour in London before visiting Tunbridge Wells, Canterbury, Norwich, Guildford, Oxford, Bristol, Leeds, Hereford, Birmingham, Bradford, York, and Falmouth.
27th February – 2nd March
Arcola Theatre
24 Ashwin Street, London, E8 3DL https://www.arcolatheatre.com/whats-on/land-of-lost-content/
9th March
Trinity Theatre
Church Road, Royal Tunbridge Wells, TN1 1JP https://www.trinitytheatre.net/events/the-land-of-lost-content
14th March
The Marlowe
The Friars, Canterbury, CT1 2AS https://marlowetheatre.com/shows/the-land-of-lost-content/
16th March
Norwich Theatre
Westminster Lodge, Holywell Hill, St Albans, AL1 2DL https://norwichtheatre.org/whats-on/the-land-of-lost- content/
22nd March
Yvonne Arnaud Theatre
Millbrook, Guildford, GU1 3UX https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/land-of-lost-content
27th March
The North Wall
S Parade, Summertown, Oxford, OX2 7JN https://www.thenorthwall.com/whats-on/the-land-of- lost-content/
29th March
The Wardrobe Theatre
25 West Street, Bristol, BS2 0DF https://thewardrobetheatre.com/livetheatre/land-of-lost-content/
6th April
Guiseley Theatre
The Grn, Guiseley, Leeds, LS20 9BT https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/guiseleytheatre/t-vvzoxae?fbclid=IwAR2qrxrW1VEm7uXS1-98wTnwDWRsxo8E7ockOUcbd5zPjDPEZxNGMV8tUDM
11th April
The Courtyard
Edgar Street, Hereford, HR4 9JR https://www.courtyard.org.uk/events/the-land-of-lost-content/
24th April
Old Joint Stock
4 Temple Row W, Birmingham, B2 5NY https://www.courtyard.org.uk/events/the-land-of-lost-content/
26th April
The Bradford Playhouse
4-12 Chapel Street, Bradford BD1 5DL
Ticket link TBC
28th April
Theatre @ 41
41 Monkgate, York, YO31 7PB
https://tickets.41monkgate.co.uk/events/0434ea29-4c2e-4790-819e-c2a6ae8ba542/booking
3rd May
The Poly
24 Church Street, Falmouth, TR11 3EG
https://thepoly.org/whats-on/event/2778/the-land-of-lost-content
