LA VOIX Announces The Eight Wonder Tour 2022

Move over hanging gardens of Babylon, Egypt's pyramids step aside, because there's a new wonder of the world in town - La Voix! Officially the UK's Funniest Red Head, La Voix is hot footing it across the UK with her live band in a brand new show for 2022 - The Eighth Wonder! From January.

Most famously known for making it to the finals of Britain's Got Talent, La Voix has gone on to be a regular on both stage and screen working closely with many big stars including Mickey Rooney, Cilla Black, Pamela Anderson, Brigitte Nielsen, Ruby Wax and many more - also appearing in Ab Fab The Movie alongside Joanne Lumley and Jennifer Saunders.

When the feisty flame-haired phenomenon isn't giving it out on her hilarious talk show on BBC Radio, the award-winning star and Royal Family favourite is busy performing for the rich and famous. She has twice entertained Princes William and Harry at their New Year's Eve party and topped the bill at Sir Ian McKellan's 80th birthday bash who said: "La Voix's impersonations are surpassed only by her own cheekily entertaining personality. A genuine one-off!"

Having caught the imagination of theatre goes across the globe La Voix is currently representing the UK in on globally televised competition Queen of the Universe from Paramount Plus - soon to air in the UK.

For the past 10 years in her stage shows the vivacious performer has been taking on the big 'divas' and making them her own, her uncanny ability to switch between the vocal styles of Tina Turner, Shirley Bassey, Liza Minnelli, Judy Garland or Cher with the click of a finger leaves the audience mesmerized, these spine-tingling vocals interspersed with a razor-sharp saucy wit brings audiences to their feet time and time again, whistling for more at every show.

La Voix brings fans and first-timers a unique evening of entertainment - forget everything you think this might be. In the company of a true legend, you're guaranteed to be up on your feet with music and laughter and a whole lot of glamour.

La Voix says "I can't wait to meet you all on my 2022 Eight Wonder tour so dig out your sparkly shoes and join me for a night of music, song and lots of laughs - after the last couple of years it's just the tonic - you bring the gin!"

The perfect night out for theatre, comedy and musical fans! La Voix's shows are not to be missed! Find out more about the tour and book your tickets at www.lavoix.co.uk

The Eight Wonder Tour is sponsored by P&O Cruises. La Voix regularly performs in The Limelight Club on P&O Cruises newest, greenest and most contemporary ship Iona. Limelight Club is a supper club combining fine dining with comedy, singing, acting from many celebrity names.

Book Tickets at www.lavoix.co.uk

Tour Dates

28 Jan The Theatre - Chipping Norton

29 Jan Theatre Royal Margate

03 Feb The Gatehouse Theatre Stafford

04 Feb Chipping Sodbury Town Hall

05 Feb The Old Rep - Birmingham

11 Feb The Swan Theatre - Worcester

19 Feb Sherman Theatre - Cardiff

20 Feb The Courtyard - Hereford

04 Mar Medina Theatre - Isle of Man

12 Mar Beck Theatre - Hayes

09 Apr Middleton Arena - Rochdale

23May Torch Theatre Milford Haven

27 May Darlington Hippodrome

29 May The Stables Milton Keynes

11 Jun Chesterfield Winding Wheel Theatre - on sale soon

01 Sep Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

30 Sep Capital Theatre Horsham

06 Oct Harrogate Grand Theatre - on sale soon

With additional venues to follow