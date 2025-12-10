ROPE DROP: The Unofficial Disney Parks Cabaret With Jordan Li-Smith and Ayesha Patel Comes to the Crazy Coqs

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Join Jordan Li-Smith (Once on This Island, Tick Tick Boom!, Here You Come Again) and Ayesha Patel (Love Quirks, Romeo & Juliet, Lizzie) as they embark on their 'perfect day' at the Disney Parks in Rope Drop: the Unofficial Disney Parks Cabaret.

Journey through song with them as they share their favourite memories, rides, parades and some silly anecdotes - healing the inner child and Disney adult in us all. All celebrating what makes the happiest place on earth so magical and beautiful.

With a live band and special guests (TBA), expect never before heard arrangements and unique dazzling performances of music from the Disney Parks and beyond! The perfect evening for any Disney Adult and Disney Parks Fan, you don't want to miss this one night only event.

Live at the Crazy Coqs - March 23rd at 8:45pm. Tickets are on sale now.