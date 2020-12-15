Kiln Theatre Returns To The Stage With Its First Live Streamed Reading Of Ayad Akhtar's

For the first time since the theatre was closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kiln Theatre returns to the stage with a live streamed reading of Ayad Akhtar's critically acclaimed The Invisible Hand on 18 December at 7pm. First staged by the company in 2016, Kiln Theatre's Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham directs this specially revised reading of the play for this one-off performance. Rubasingham reunites Tony Jayawardena and Daniel Lapaine from the original company, with new cast members Scott Karim and Maanuv Thiara.

All tickets for the reading are free and can be reserved via Kiln Player: https://kilntheatre.com/whats-on/the-invisible-hand-play-reading/. Ticket bookers will have the opportunity to make a donation to Kiln Theatre as part of the checkout process. Donations will go towards the Kiln Community Appeal, supporting Kiln Theatre's many communities through new and existing projects. Read more at https://kilntheatre.com/kiln-community/.

Artistic Director of Kiln Theatre, Indhu Rubasingham said today, "The Invisible Hand was my last production before we closed down for refurbishment in 2016, and it was a play I was deeply proud of, and one that seemed to really resonate with audiences. Ayad and I have stayed in touch ever since, and after reading his wonderful new book Homeland Elegies in the height of lockdown, I asked whether he would host a supporter's night via Zoom. He kindly accepted and we went on to discuss bringing the show back for a new audience. So, here we are - stripped back to just Ayad's thrilling and fastidiously researched words, in our first ever (but hopefully not the last) live stream."

This reading is the first in a series of events for the company over the coming months - further details will be announced shortly. For the duration of rehearsals and performance, the company will be observing social distancing protocols in line with current government advice.

Cast: Tony Jayawardena (Imam Saleem), Scott Karim (Bashir), Daniel Lapaine (Nick Bright), Maanuv Thiara (Dar)

Director Indhu Rubasingham; Assistant Director Tom Wright; Lighting Operator Lucía Sánchez Roldán; Production Sound Engineer Jon Sealey; Vision Mixer and Camera Director Chris Lincé; Broadcast Engineer Tom Lee

American banker Nick Bright knows that his freedom comes at a price. Confined to a cell within the depths of rural Pakistan, every second counts. Who will decide his fate? His captors, or the whims of the market?

Ayad Akhtar tense, thrilling and 'fiendishly clever' (Financial Times) The Invisible Hand, lays bare the raw, unfettered power of global finance, and will be seen here in a specially revised version for the reading. Kiln Theatre's Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham's 'brilliantly executed' (Daily Mail), 'palpitating production' (WhatsOnStage) went on to play to sold out houses in 2016, and was the final production in the theatre before it closed for refurbishment.