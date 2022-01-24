Kiln Theatre Announces Spring 2022 Creative Engagement Performances Will Take Place On Stage In January And February

Today Kiln Theatre Artistic Director, Indhu Rubasingham, announces their Spring 2022 Creative Engagement performances will take place on stage in January and February. These readings are opportunities for the young people of North-West London to showcase the productions they have been writing, devising and rehearsing since September 2021.

10 exceptional first-time writers from Brent aged 18-30, have taken part in eight writing workshops at Kiln Theatre as part of the Listen Local Young Writers Programme. Supported by New Work Associate Tom Wright, they have written their first short plays. The plays will be presented to the public for the first time across two evenings of rehearsed readings in January. Brought to life by a team of professional actors and directors on the Kiln stage, this project and the rehearsed readings, give an important platform to amplify and celebrate local Brent artists.

Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham today said, "It's fantastic we have continued our work with young people from across North-West London and are so proud to be continuing our drama projects against all the odds. We hope that our projects bring continuity, community and a space for self-expression for young people. This work is the lifeblood of the organisation, and it feels wonderful to have the young people back in the building."

During February half term Kiln's Creative Engagement team will present a double-bill of performances by Kiln's Youth Theatre for 7-15 year olds. Since September, 32 children and young people from Brent have been taking part in free weekly drama sessions to create brand new plays based on their own ideas.

The participants will collaborate with a team of designers and directors to bring their show to life on stage at Kiln, turning their ideas into a reality.

Head of Creative Engagement, Jenny Batt added, "Across the project the young people have had fun, shared their ideas and talents, and developed skills and confidence. We can't wait to share the Youth Theatre's brilliant plays with their families and friends, and to celebrate their huge achievements."

Kiln Theatre New Work Associate, Tom Wright, who is leading the Listen Local Young Writers Programme today said, "We're delighted to be growing our offering to the writers of North-West London. The gain goes both ways, as their energy and ideas fill our halls and continually push us forward."

Listen Local Rehearsed Readings and Youth Theatre Performances will take place in person and are free to attend.

Last week, Kiln Cinema screened a series of brand-new short films, made by Minding the Gap participants to an invited audience. Participants are from Queens Park Community School and Claremont High School Academy. Minding the Gap is Kiln's longest running Creative Engagement programme and provides weekly drama and creative sessions to young people who are newly arrived to the UK.