Join the Revelry with DON JUAN at Worthing Pavilion Theatre

Don Juan is the boldest and greatest of men, seducing, fighting, and charming his way through life. He does whatever he wants and to hell with the consequences. He lives big, loves big, and leaves a trail of broken hearts in his wake - when was the last time we approached the art of seduction so boldly? Leave your inhibitions at the door and join the revelry with Don Juan on Wednesday 10 - Thursday 11 July at the Pavilion Theatre.



Five ludicrous "French" performers will entice and delight as they invite the audience into their wild retelling of the story of the original master of seduction: Don Juan.



Directed by the award-winning Leo Gene Peters Don Juan brings together brilliant physical comedy, twisted pop songs and explosive wit to create a hilarious and irreverent show. Created and performed by an audacious cast, hailing from New Zealand, who play a revolving repertoire of outrageous. The show depicts how, despite our best efforts, we often fail to be the impressive person we wish to be.



By putting the audience in the centre of the action, Don Juan feels more like a party than a play. Bring your partner, message your tinder-date or get your friends together* for this outrageously funny evening! (*Flying solo also encouraged).



A Slightly Isolated Dog have been creating new theatre experience since 2006, they look to create experiences where audiences actively participate and contribute to content or are active players in the theatre, in the moment. Telling stories of well-known characters a completely absurd, joyous and irreverent way. Think Monty Python meets The Mighty Boosh and you're in the ballpark. Their shows are fast and furious, mashing up styles of sketch comedy, music gig, physical theatre, and wit.



Leo Gene Peters graduated with an MTA (Directing) Degree at Toi Whakaari & VUW in 2004 and is currently a resident artist at Creative HQ, a business incubator in Wellington. As artistic director of A Slightly Isolated Dog, in recent years he has been building a trilogy of works that explore theatre and storytelling as a celebratory event, a party in the theatre. The shows use improvisation, humour and farce alongside 'games' that involve the audience in the irreverent retelling of well-known stories. Both Don Juan (2015) and Jekyll & Hyde (2016) have had numerous seasons across Wellington, Auckland and regional New Zealand. Don Juan won the Judges Excellence Award at the Auckland Theatre Awards in 2016. A third show in the trilogy of party-shows is in development, inspired by The Odyssey.



Tickets for Don Juan are available from £10 and can be purchased from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You