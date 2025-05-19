Jason Durr, Susie Blake and Max Bowden Will Lead World Premiere of Torben Betts' MURDER AT MIDNIGHT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Murder at Midnight, the brand-new stage thriller from acclaimed writer Torben Betts following Murder in the Dark, will embark on a UK tour this Autumn. The play will star stage and screen favourites Jason Durr (Heartbeat, Casualty), Susie Blake (Victoria Wood as seen on TV, Coronation Street) and Max Bowden (Birdsong, EastEnders). It will be directed by Philip Franks (Murder in the Dark, The Mousetrap). Further cast and creatives are to be announced.

Murder at Midnight blends razor-sharp wit with chilling suspense, proving that even the best-laid plans can unravel spectacularly when the wrong people are in the wrong place at exactly the wrong time.

It’s New Year’s Eve in rural Kent, and Jonny "The Cyclops" has decided to throw a party. But amidst the drinking, music and fireworks exploding overhead, a twisted trail of destruction emerges. As midnight looms, tarot cards foretell doom, police lights flash in the distance and a killer is in the house. Everyone’s hiding something - but who’s telling the truth?

Max Bowden said: “I’m excited to begin working on this ambitious new dark comedy from a writer and a team I admire greatly. It’s a new challenge and an exciting shift for my career, and I’m looking forward to working with Original Theatre again.”

Philip Franks said: “Murder at Midnight is a dark and often very funny thriller set in the luxury Kent mansion of a one eyed drug dealer, pig farmer and possible gangland killer, Jonny “The Cyclops”. At midnight on New Year’s Eve his past is catching up with him fast. It’s Feydeau rewritten by Tarantino.”

The tour of Murder at Midnight will play Derby Theatre (5-13 September), Birmingham Rep (16-20 September), Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham (23-27 September), Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (30 September-4 October), Malvern Theatres (7-11 October), Palace Theatre, Southend (13-18 October), York Theatre Royal (21-25 October), Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (27-31 October), New Theatre, Cardiff (4-8 November), Fareham Live (18-22 November) and Churchill Theatre Bromley (25-29 November) with further dates to be announced.

Murder at Midnight is produced by the award-winning Original Theatre who brought audiences Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d, the sell-out thriller Murder in the Dark and the critically acclaimed drama Birdsong.

For more information, and to book tickets for Murder at Midnight, visit: www.murderplay.com

Tour Dates

5 - 13 September – Derby Theatre

derbytheatre.co.uk/event/murder-at-midnight

16 – 20 September – Birmingham Rep

www.birmingham-rep.co.uk/whats-on/murder-at-midnight

23 – 27 September – Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

www.everymantheatre.org.uk/shows/murder-at-midnight

30 September – 4 October – Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/murder-at-midnight

7 – 11 October – Malvern Theatres

malvern-theatres.co.uk/event/murder-at-midnight

13 – 18 October – Palace Theatre, Southend

trafalgartickets.com/palace-theatre-southend/en-GB/event/play/murder-at-midnight-tickets

21 – 25 October – York Theatre Royal

ON SALE SOON: www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

27 – 31 October – Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne

ON SALE SOON: www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

4 – 8 November – New Theatre, Cardiff trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff/en-GB/event/play/murder-at-midnight-tickets

18 - 22 November - Fareham Live

trafalgartickets.com/fareham-live-fareham/en-GB/event/play/murder-at-midnight-tickets

25 - 29 November - Churchill Theatre, Bromley

trafalgartickets.com/churchill-theatre-bromley/en-GB/event/play/murder-at-midnight-tickets

