JULIET & ROMEO Comes to Wilton's Music Hall

JULIET & ROMEO, LOST DOG's award-winning, witty, clever and slightly unnerving version of Shakespeare's teenage love story has been playing to capacity audiences all over the UK since its ten-night run at Battersea Arts Centre and five-night run at the Place in February 2018. This is a world in which Shakespeare's tragic teenagers survive, get married, have a child and are now in marriage guidance counselling...with the audience set in listening mode...

Ben and Solene have shared Juliet's and Romeo's anxieties and memories with audiences dozens of theatres, village halls, community centres, and studios and in November Wilton's Music Hall audiences will see Lost Dog's Artistic Director Ben Duke perform as Romeo for the very last time as he partners Solene Weinachter as the long suffering Juliet.

JULIET & ROMEO tour in October

October 18th North Somerset, The Grand Pier/Theatre Orchard

October 19th Brimpsfield Village Hall

October 24th Smethwick, Thimblemill Library

October 26th Colston Bassett Village Hall

October 27th Dronfield, The Peel Centre

Tickets: £10 - £25 www.wiltons.org.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You