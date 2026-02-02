J-Rock Star LiSA Sets Debut UK & European Headline Shows

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Japanese sensation LiSA has announced her first-ever headline tour of the UK and Europe for September 2026. The tour comes in celebration of the 15th anniversary of her solo debut and LiSA will visit fans in Milan, Düsseldorf, Paris, and London with hits from across her catalogue for the very first time. Tickets are available now here.

LiSA was propelled to international fame with the creation of numerous theme songs for globally popular anime series, including ‘oath sign’ for Fate/Zero, ‘Gurenge’ for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, ‘crossing field’ for Sword Art Online, and ‘ReawakeR (feat. Felix of Stray Kids)’ for Solo Leveling.

LiSA has released eight studio albums and her songs have clocked up over a billion streams. She is also the only artist to headline both anime and rock festivals in her own right and has completed headline tours to capacity crowds throughout the United States, Mexico, East Asia, and Southeast Asia. LiSA’s Europe & UK tour follows her first North American tour in the summer of 2025.

EUROPE & UK TOUR DATES 2026

15 Sep: Unipol Forum, Milan – Milan, Italy

17 Sep: Mitsubishi Electric Halle – Düsseldorf, Germany

20 Sep: Zénith Paris – La Villette – Paris, France

22 Sep: Troxy – London, United Kingdom