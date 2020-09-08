Iris Theatre Appoints Yusuf Khamisa as Outreach and Development Liaison

Originally from Salford, Yusuf initially trained as an Actor, graduating from London's ArtsEd in 2008.

Iris Theatre today announces the appointment of Yusuf Khamisa as Outreach and Development Liaison.

Yusuf Khamisa today said, "I'm so delighted to be joining the Iris Theatre team at this exciting stage in the charity's life. Iris' mission of nurturing and supporting early-career artists is what makes them so special and I am really looking forward to working alongside the team as we continue to forge opportunities for those who need them most. This is a theatre company for everyone and I can't wait to get started."

Originally from Salford, Yusuf initially trained as an Actor, graduating from London's ArtsEd in 2008. His teaching and development work spans several years and covers varied stages of artists training including; BTEC Level, Foundation, and BA. He has taught at several Drama Schools and was previously the Head of Foundation Acting and BA Senior Acting Tutor at ArtsEd. Yusuf has also worked with the Lyric Hammersmith, as part of their Young People's Programme and is now the BA Acting Course Leader at ALRA North. His directing credits include The Accordion Shop (Soho Theatre/National Theatre).

