Icon Theatre and The Albany Partner On THE SNOW QUEEN: A WOODLAND ADVENTURE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Icon Theatre has announced the world premiere of The Snow Queen: A Woodland Adventure, a magical Christmas co-production with the Albany. Packed with original sing-along songs, puppetry, dance and audience interaction, this joyful new take on the beloved fairytale is a celebration of friendship, warmth and the wonder of helping one another.

From artistic director Nancy Hirst (co-creator of the Saves Christmas theatre series, Brook Theatre), with design by Laura McEwen (Well Done Mummy Penguin, the Albany; The Princess and the Pea, Unicorn Theatre), and original music by Eamonn O'Dwyer (The Lion Inside, Southbank Centre), The Snow Queen is a festive treat for young audiences and their grown-ups alike.

It's Christmas Eve in Bluebell Wood. Gerda, the littlest mouse, is having a sleepover party with her Best Friend Kai — and everyone is invited. But something is wrong. There's a chill in the air. The Snow Queen has cast an unhappiness spell over the animals of Bluebell Wood. Suddenly, Kai starts acting strangely and in a flurry of snow, he disappears. Gerda must act — and she'll need all the help she can get. Can you join her on a magical journey to rescue Kai and lift the spell in time for Christmas?

Artistic Director, writer and director Nancy Hirst said, “It's a privilege to be creating Icon's next children's theatre production in partnership with the Albany. We're looking forward to sharing The Snow Queen: A Woodland Adventure with the communities of Deptford and south London this December. This reimagining of The Snow Queen is full of heart, music and mischief, and invites children to step into a festive, snowy world where even the smallest voices can make the biggest difference. It's a joy to collaborate with an incredible team of freelance artists and theatre-makers on bringing this new production to life.”

Creative Director and Co-CEO of the Albany Vicki Dela Amedume MBE said, “It's such a joy for us to be collaborating with Icon Theatre, whose work we've admired for many years. I'm so excited to see Nancy's beautiful words spring to life on stage, and to share a magical festive experience with schools, families, and communities across Deptford, Lewisham, and beyond at the Albany this winter.”

Nancy Hirst founded Icon Theatre in 2002 with the vision of creating accessible, high-quality participatory theatre projects and productions. Nancy has worked as a freelance director on projects at companies and venues including Opera North, Royal Opera House, Yvonne Arnaud, Soho Theatre, Battersea Arts Centre, The Arcola and the Young Vic. Her productions have won awards including the Scotsman Fringe First, Music and Drama Education, and Amnesty International Freedom of Expression Awards.

Icon Theatre is an award-winning theatre company and participatory arts charity led by artistic director Nancy Hirst. For over a decade, it has created popular interactive Christmas shows for early years children at The Brook Theatre in Chatham, with recent titles including Little Fox's Christmas Garden, The Little Lost Frog and the Christmas Wish, and Reginald Rabbit Rescues Christmas. Icon produces large-scale, site-specific, outdoor, and immersive theatre by collaborating with world-class artists and local communities. Recent productions include Ghost Ships (Historic Dockyard Chatham), co-produced with ZooNation and Amina Khayyam Dance Company; The Ballad of St John's Car Park (St George's Hotel), If Not Now (Rochester Castle) and The Chatham Witch (Fort Amherst). Icon also runs an award-winning youth programme and delivers participatory theatre in schools, drop-in centres and criminal justice settings.

The Albany is a performing arts centre in South East London, dedicated to inspiring, developing, and supporting creativity rooted in its local communities. Hosting year-round events—including award-winning programmes for young creatives and over-60s, alongside music, theatre, and family shows—the Albany is driven by local talent and imagination. A hub for innovation, it houses 22 resident organisations and supports emerging talent through initiatives like weekly takeovers for 12–24-year-olds and the youth record label REZON8. Its programmes—Associate Artists, Artist of Change, and Creative Communities Membership—offer vital support to artists and creatives. The Albany's Community Council places local voices at the core of its decision-making.

Running Time: 60 mins | Suitable for ages 3+

Company information

Writer and Director Nancy Hirst

Composer, Lyricist and Musical Director Eamonn O'Dwyer

Set and Costume Designer Laura McEwen

Movement Director Maria Ghoumrassi

Lighting Designer Callum Macdonald

Cast

Gerda the Mouse Eve Pereira

Snow Queen / Mum / Thieving Squirrel Freya Stephenson

Kai / Crow Henry Regan

Listings information

The Albany, Douglas Way, London SE8 4AG

2 – 24 December 2025

10.30am, 11am, 1pm, 2pm and 4pm (days vary please check website)

BSL and Relaxed Performance: Sat 13 December, 11am

Families: £14; £48 group of four

Schools: £8.50

Early bird offers available

www.thealbany.org.uk | 020 8692 4446 I ticketing@thealbany.org.uk

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby